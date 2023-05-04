Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Fill Ya Boots With Stone Island SS23

Written by Sam Cole in Style

This article was published on January 27, 2023 and updated to include products from Stone Island's SS23 collection

If you're a Stone Island fan, it's highly likely that you get your kicks from the brand's seasonal outerwear output. Should that be your gig, then the season's traditional rollout strategy has plenty to keep you occupied in the run-up to the full arsenal hitting shelves. Icon imagery done; now's time for Stone Island's SS23 video.

It's hard dedicating yourself to certain brands. There's a lot of uncertainty that looms, waiting for eyes on new drops, release dates, lookbooks – all of that good stuff that we writers are deadly familiar with.

That's what I like about Stone Island – you know what you're getting and when you're getting it. It's perfected the art of rolling out seasonal collections, offering up an initial tease followed by increasingly detailed looks.

From the icon imagery to visual treatment and focused looks at Ghost, Shadow Project, and the like, it's a thrill ride.

To really get to grips with what the season will have to offer in terms of its fabrication – arguably the most desirable aspect of the brand – Stone Island delivers a video treatment highlighting every spectacle that outerwear will be in the months ahead.

SS23 sees Stoney focalize a palette of deep greens and rich pinks, spanning a spectrum of saturations rooted across several categories. Most interestingly, the video gives the upcoming Marina line-up extended time in the spotlight – literally, as several pieces, including outerwear, hats, and bags, feature reflective fabrications.

As is standard, it's best to buckle in for a long ride – there's still plenty to come. For now, eyeball the season's current drops below.

Keep scrolling to shop pieces from Stone Island SS23

