The Star of Stüssy's Levi's Collab Isn't Denim!

Stüssy and Levi’s is one of the most consistently impressive of the plethora of collaborations that have graced the world of streetwear over the years (and believe me, there’s been loads),

Thing is, compared to the majority of other well-crafted collections, which often tend to comprise a mountain-load of products (remember last year's Gucci x Palace collab?), Stüssy and Levi’s keep things relatively subdued — which, for me, is a good thing.

Take their debut collaboration in early 2023, for instance, a drop that put the two-piece denim tuxedo on the map with washed-out 501s and a trucker jacket. Or their reunion towards the end of last year, a capsule anchored by a handful of garment-dyed denim jackets.

Anyway, as it goes – and as you may have already guessed being almost one hundred words into this article – Stüssy and Levi’s are returning for a third bite of the collaborative cherry for Spring 2024. Rejoice!

Unlike previous Stüssy x Levi’s collaborations, though, it appears that denim isn't the only thing on the menu.

Surprisingly enough, Stüssy and Levi's latest collaboration puts a gleaming white leather jacket front a centre of the collection that draws on the two brands' shared roots in California

But fear not, denim heads, for theres still Stüssy selvedge to be had!

Elsewhere in the collection there's a crispy rinse trucker jacket, matching jean pants, and a western-inspired leather belt.

Now, this might be my age talking, but the fact that pieces from Stüssy's previous Levi’s collection are still readily available makes this whole collaboration even more enticing for me. Truth is, it's kinda refreshing to not have to camp outside a store to get my hands on a $260 trucker jacket.

Stüssy x Levi’s latest collaboration is true to its consistently-good form. But then again, when it comes to these two, a couple of brands renowned for longevity and quality, what else did ya expect, aye?