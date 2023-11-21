Say Hello to Stüssy & Birkenstock's Coziet Collab Yet

Rumors proven true can be a good or bad thing. But in Stüssy case, it's usually the former — more like a great thing when Birkenstock is involved.

Following murmurs of reuniting before 2023's end, Stüssy and Birkenstock are right on time with their latest collaboration, which includes the all-new Solana sandal.

Stüssy and Birkenstock's Solana is essentially an even cozier Kyoto, giving the classic one-strap sandal a fluffy shearling lining for colder weather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Stüssy's Solana Birks ditch the shoe's traditional extra strap detail and dresses the shoe in pale hues — bone, caramel, and washed green — giving the slip-on sandal a truly clean look.

Stüssy branding hits on the suede upper's side, like the brand's previous corduroy Boston clogs. Elsewhere, classic Birkenstock fixings, like the beloved cork footbed, shine.

The Solana is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, per Birkenstock and Stüssy, whose campaign sees the pairs chilling in beach sand and by bonfires. But I would make these purely indoor flexes (you just gotta keep 'em away from red juices and such).

1 / 6 Stüssy

So, when are Stüssy and Birkenstock's Solana sandals dropping? Fans can catch the latest collab on November 24 at Stüssy, followed by a second release at Birkenstock on November 27.

Birkenstock makes cool, cozy shoes and Stüssy makes cool, cozy clothing. Together, we've seen the two dish out equally comfy and appealing footwear like pale-colored suede Bostons. It was only a matter before they took took things up a furry notch.