Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Suicoke Wades Deeper Into Clogs With Italian-Made Mules

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
suicoke-clog-mule-sandal-shoe-rubber-ss22 (3)
1 / 4

As the weather warms up, we enter prime Suicoke season. The Japanese footwear brand's offerings started with sandals, after all, though it now offers so much more.

Hey, speaking of which, check out Suicoke's new MOK collection, kicking off with a new clog silhouette.

Unlike all the other clogs that've come before, though — including Suicoke's previous clogs — Suicoke is making forward strides in laceless footwear here.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Note that like Suicoke's MOTO and DEPA sandals, the MOK descriptor refers to a series of shoes, not just one silhouette.

1 / 3

Yes, there are a differences between the DEPA-Cab and DEPA-V2PO, for instance, including footbed size and strap makeup, so expect more from MOK than this style of clog alone — Suicoke promises more innovative shapes down the pipeline.

Anyways, Suicoke's MOK line focuses on lightweight injection-molded sandals but they're also made in Italy so they're a lil more luxe than your usual rubber clog.

And the MOK is eco-friendly, too, reportedly made of recycled waste materials that still yield a product as premium as Suicoke's usual oeuvre.

Suicoke has been pushing heightened sustainable efforts so no surprise that the MOK line is taking this mentality to heart.

1 / 4
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Finally, Suicoke's MOK shoes are also supposed to age better than your average injection shoe, with a footbed that molds to the wearer's foot over time and upper that can "adapt to various environments" (again, according to Suicoke).

All this is possible through technological advances made by Suicoke's R&D partners — Suicoke's press release notes that trial period was marked by "poor shape, inconsistency of colors and even explosions" (!) so the MOK feels like quite an achievement.

Experience it for yourself when the MOK series kicks off with a selection of clogs launching in late April via Suicoke's web store and stockists.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Y-3Crossbody Sling Bag Black
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y-3Classic Sport Uniform Coach Jacket Black
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y-3Cordura Waist Bag Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Original Vibram-Soled Sandals Are Getting Weird With It
  • Crocs Made Rugged Barbour Jackets for Your Feet (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Todd Snyder's Newest Watch Is Handsomely Rugged & Italian-Made
  • adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted Clog Is an Extra Luxe & Sporty Birkenstock, Basically
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now