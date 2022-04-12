Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Marsèll Made Suicoke's MOTO Slide Into the World's Finest Sandals

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
Of all the Suicoke styles that've stuck around as the Japanese shoemaker shifts focus from simple strappy sandals to advanced summer styling, the MOTO slide is one of the few that've needed no improvement.

Well, they could maybe be a bit more opulent, I suppose, which is where Marsèll comes in.

Italian label Marsèll is best known for its artisanal footwear, all cobbled by hand in the company's Riviera del Brenta atelier in Venice.

So it goes for Marsèll's spin on one of Suicoke's signature shapes, which pieces together the laceless MOTO sandal from lush chunks of grained leather, offered in brilliant pastel hues or simple monochrome shades.

Everything from the straps to the footbed of Marsèll's MOTO is made of plush cowhide, while the footbed is made of recycled rubber, a tacit reflection of Suicoke's enduring efforts to make its products more eco-conscious.

The shoe's proportions have been subtly beefed up to reflect the hands-on construction of each shoe, with the larger shape emphasizing the primo production and longer straps that more securely lock in the wearer's foot.

Marsèll and Suicoke's latest collab is an extension of the partnership that began in 2021, when the two companies tackled Suicoke's DEPA sandal, another stalwart shape.

Available in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces, the DEPA was one of Suicoke's rarest shoes ever.

The collaborative MOTO will also be available in an exclusive run when it drops April 14 via Suicoke's web store, Marsèll's website, and what Suicoke is calling "the most prestigious retailers in the world": SSENSE, Ekseption, Andrea Murkudis and 10 Corso Como, to name a few.

Suicoke's MOTO is a popular collaborative silhouette, having been remixed by brands like John Elliott, Moncler, BAPE, and NEIGHBORHOOD.

Safe to say, though, that this Marsèll version is the MOTO's most luxe look to date.

