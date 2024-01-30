$850 Leather Clogs Are a Mule Litmus Test

Suicoke and Marsèll's collaborative leather sandals are the stuff of sandal legend, assuming there are sandal fans as devoted as myself. What can I say — I'm passionate about summer shoes.
But Suicoke and Marsèll's cushy collabs are a real litmus test for sandal appreciators.
Each time they team up, the Italian footwear company crafts a handmade leather iteration of a Suicoke sandal style, yielding an exquisite (and expensive) iteration of one of the Japanese company's signature shoes.
Previous iterations took on strappy sandals and chunked-up slides. This go-round elevates Suicoke's Zavo mule into a particularly sumptuous leather clog, complete with beefy sharktooth sole.
The colorways also take cues from previous Suicoke x Marsèll efforts: versatile earthy tones, monochrome shades, and even a soft lilac color that feels especially appropriate for spring.
Here's where the test comes in: do you dig it enough to rush over to Suicoke's web store or Marsèll's website (or the few international stockists, like Machine A and Dubai's Closet Case) to cough up $850 for a pair of leather mules? If you're too slow, you'll miss out — there are only 250 pairs avaialble.
These are clogs for the mule-obsessed, make no mistake.
What's interesting about the Suicoke x Marsèll stuff is that there's definitely an audience. The previous collabs have all sold out on Marsèll's website and only limited pairs remain on Suicoke's page (like a single size).
Suicoke's tasteful inclinations yield some of its best stuff, having informed its Tom Wood team-up of 2023. These are the best kinda collabs because they're basically buy-it-for-life designs, versatile and tasteful.
And, as you can tell from the speed in which they vanish, there's ample demand. I'm clearly not the only one who appreciates a good summer shoe.