Supreme's New Nike Air Max 96 Drops Today

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Air Max 96

Release Date: May 6 (May 8 in Japan)

Price: TBC

Buy: Supreme in-store and online

What We’re Saying: Since mid-last year, rumors have been circulating that Supreme would be collaborating with Nike on an Air Max 96. Now the New York streetwear staple has confirmed the news by officially announcing three colorways — black, white/silver, and camouflage. All three are set to drop today, May 6 in the US and Europe, as well as May 8 in Japan.

All three iterations arrive featuring Supreme branding on the tongue ribbon and a plastic plate on the heel. Supreme branding on the footbed is conveniently visible thanks to the sneaker’s most eye-catching detail: translucent windows on the upper, which replace the traditional puffed-out mesh paneling.

Translucent uppers have slowly but surely been making their way back into the sneaker game, with several classic models from adidas' Superstar to Converse Chuck Taylors and Vans Slip-Ons getting the see-through treatment. And with its upcoming Air Max 96, Supreme makes an unexpected but compelling case for the trend.

Considered the flagship Air Max model of 1996, this silhouette has only once been re-issued in its original form, namely in 2016. However, Supreme has proven a penchant for the obscure pages of Nike catalogs, so the brand's interest in remaking the 96 should come as no surprise.

Shop More Nike at Highsnobiety Shop

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.