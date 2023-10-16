Sign up to never miss a drop
Three Supreme x Nike Courtposite? That'll Do!

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: Supreme x Nike

Model: Courtposite

Release Date: October 19

Price: TBC

Buy: Supreme

Editor’s Notes: When Carlos Alcaraz revealed Supreme’s new Nike Courtposite by way of an IG unboxing of sorts, he inadvertently sent sneakerheads into raptures by teasing a revamped take of one of the most iconic tennis shoes ever created.

Turns out that there wasn’t just one fresh 2023 iteration of the early 2000s sneaker famously worn by the iconic mullet-wearing Andre Agassi, but a trio: white, black, and iridescent gold. As they say, good things come in threes!

Officially dropping on October 19, Supreme’s Nike Courtposite (which, FYI, will sell like hot cakes let me tell you) house everything we’ve come to expect from the storied silhouette including synthetic Posite molded uppers, rubber toe overlays, mesh tongues, and welded appliqué at the heels.

Following an initial release on October 19, the Supreme x Nike Courtposite will land across Asia (Japan and South Korea) on October 21. 

Typical of any Supreme x Nike collaboration, the Courtposite won’t be an easy sneaker to get a hold of. But then again, if it were a breeze to cop, where would be the fun in that?

