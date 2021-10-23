Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Supreme Might Get Even Harder to Cop

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Supreme's next drop might sell out even faster than usual.

According to a report by Bloomberg, VF Corp is facing supply-chain disruptions that are disproportionally affecting the New York City streetwear brand.

VF Corp, which owns labels including Supreme, The North Face, and Vans, reportedly manufactures about 10 percent of its products at factories in southern Vietnam, where COVID-19 has precipitated shipping delays and constrained production capacity.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Manufacturing hiccups have posed a challenge to Supreme's drop model, which relies on a steady stream of product to satisfy consumer expectations for regularly scheduled releases. Bloomberg reports that the brand's inventory in each drop has declined by nearly 33 percent, with some planned releases falling through.

Looking ahead, VF Corp will explore "sourcing closer to where the distribution points are," a strategy CEO Steve Rendle anticipates will mitigate supply-chain constraints.

In the meantime, limited inventory means customers will likely have to wait on even longer lines (or finesse their online checkout speed) to secure the latest Supreme drop.

The brand's heightened scarcity might also lead to higher prices, a phenomenon that may deter some shoppers and attract others, as rarity inevitably generates hype.

Between the pandemic and a recent shakeup to its board of directors, VF Corp has faced substantial setbacks this year.

Still, the company expects to bring in approximately $12 billion in fiscal year 2022, $600 million of which Supreme is predicted to generate.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"As we move through the halfway point of our fiscal year, I remain encouraged by the underlying momentum across the portfolio," Rendle said. "Our ability to reaffirm our Fiscal 2022 revenue and earnings outlook is a clear testament to the resiliency and optionality of our model."

Fear not, Supreme isn't going anywhere.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
The North FaceM66 Down Jacket Black
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyBucket Hat Black Beige Cigar Stripe
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dr. MartensVintage 101 Black Quilon
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Pioneering Supreme Skater Tyshawn Jones Is Suing Supreme for $26 Million
  • The OG Streetwear Denim Brand Gets a New Lease on Life
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
  • Finally! Clothes for Bike-Riding, Streetwear-Shopping SpongeBob Enjoyers
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now