Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The New Erewhon Is a $200-Per-Person Sushi Joint in a Strip Mall

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Erewhon, where LA's rich, young, and famous worship at the altar of expensive health food, is reaching peak saturation. Hey, enough Balenciaga collabs and celebrity streetstyle will do that to anything.

A-listers seeking a pre-passé nighttime bite in Beverly Hills are thus turning elsewhere; specifically, to an unassuming two-level strip mall in West Hollywood. On the second floor, between a yoga studio and beauty salon, lies Sushi Park.

Its unassuming façade is graced by a well-known, bluntly-worded sign that some locals claim to know by heart: “No Takeout. No Trendy Sushi. No Salad, No Veggies. No California Roll. No Spicy Tuna Roll. No Teriyaki, Tempura.” Inside, diners order $200-per-person meals tepidly described by reviewers as "not the best sushi" in town.

This is Sushi Park. And everyone is going there. And I don't say everyone lightly: In this context, "everyone" refers to the most famous young people on the planet. Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Zoë Kravitz have all suddenly made Sushi Park their go-to spot this year. Scrolling through one paparazzi site in particular, I counted over a dozen instances of A-listers dining at this demure hole-in-the-wall within the past six or seven months.

Those are numbers typically reserved for the kinds of restaurants you have make reservations for months in advance.

Kendall Jenner loves Sushi Park so much that she's hit the spot nearly a half-dozen times in the past few months alone, including one much-publicized outing with then-beau Bad Bunny.

So, what's the appeal? It presumably ain't the food.

Sushi Park is almost like the anti-institution. Each generation of celebrities has its own clutch of go-to upscale restaurants, places where they go to be seen. Giorgio Baldi, Carbone, Mr. Chow: these are temples of taste, both literally and figuratively, and its adherents come to be blessed with attention.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread.

Sushi Park stands in opposition to that. In fact, it's practically divergent by design, if this kind of earned incidental appeal can be considered "by design."

A place like Catch steakhouse, with its sprawling layout and luxurious furnishings, offers a soft-focus stage for its famous fans to bask in the glory of fame. Sushi Park instead is so unostentatious that its clientele is forced to climb a set of stairs to even walk through its plain doors.

It's the presentation of ordinary with the trappings of luxury.

This is the same allure that draws flocks of fresh-faced famous folks to Erewhon. The supermarket's modest feel — it's just your friendly local health food store! — and stop-you-in-your-tracks prices — those viral Erewhon smoothies each cost around $20 — affords the retailer an air of bougieness that can't be bought.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Whereas the aforementioned five-star restaurants smack you in the face with their opulence before one even enters each establishment, Erewhon channels IYKYK indulgence. "Erewhon Drip" exists for the same reason as quiet luxury.

One must know what Erewhon is to understand that it's a flex to shop there. One must know what Sushi Park is to even find it.

"You wouldn’t expect [Sushi Park] to be anything remarkable but it actually is," a local artist and occasional Sushi Park customer told Highsnobiety. "Wearing sweatpants feels normal in there; it’s just absolutely expensive. You go for an occasion or you go with someone who feels casually about spending that much on a meal."

Sushi Park is the physical manifestation of a youth culture vibe check. Like so many other famous eateries, its appeal is partially founded on unattainability, but its young, wealthy, early-30s clientele likely also find Sushi Park's no-nonsense presentation fresh, an appealing contrast to the louder luxuries they're accustomed to.

As such, dining at Sushi Park is the celebrity equivalent of rocking a $30 handbag or grabbing drinks at the neighborhood hang, an act of gentle, comfortable rebellion within the safe confines of familiar exclusivity.

It's just that this neighborhood hang just so happens to charge a couple hundred bucks for some nigiri.

Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • Man with skateboard and Ripper Watch
    The Best Gifts Under $200 That Everyone Will Love
    • Style
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • new balance protection pack 2002r
    New Balance's Protection Pack Keeps on Giving
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • JJJJound's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration in white and black leather with a gum sole
    JJJJound's adidas Samba Is Exactly What You Expect
    • Sneakers
  • Best Sneakers 2023
    The Most Important Shoes of 2023 Didn't Even All Debut in 2023
    • Sneakers
  • TUMI | McClaren
    TUMI | McLaren Taps .idk. for an Unprecedented Last Lap of ‘The High Road’ Series
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Massimo Osti Studio Launch 2024.
    Massimo Osti Studio Is Picking Up Where He Left Off
    • Style
  • matthew m williams nike alyx
    EXCLUSIVE: Matthew M. Williams on Why His Nike AF1s Aren’t as Simple as They Look
    • Sneakers
  • Kendall Jenner wears Phoebe Philo & JW Anderson outerwear out in Aspen during a Christmas 2023 trip
    If Kendall Jenner's Sad About Her Bad Bunny Breakup, She Ain't Dressin' Like it
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023