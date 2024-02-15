Sign up to never miss a drop
It's Time: OMEGA's MoonSwatch Suitcases Are Here

Tayler Willson

OMEGA and Swatch’s MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold suitcases feel like a bit of a Completed It moment.

For the first time, OMEGA and Swatch are offering all eleven of its MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold timepieces in one complete set that will arrive in a bespoke OMEGA special suitcase.

Question is: where can you buy OMEGA and Swatch’s MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold full watch collection?

For starters, don't be fooled, these suitcases won’t be easy to come by.

Not only because they’re available exclusively via an online Sotheby’s auction from February 12 to 24, but because they’re still in such high-demand. 

Ever since OMEGA and Swatch’s first run of MoonSwatches back in 2021, each release since has been virtually impossible to get a hold of, which is hardly surprising considering that it’s effectively a cheaper version of OMEGA’s epochal Speedmaster.

What makes this whole fiasco even more impressive, though, is that Swatch always continued to sell its OMEGA collabs exclusively in-store. That means no “bots”, no virtual queues, just good ol’ fashioned shopping in one of Swatch’s selected boutiques.

For OMEGA's MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold suitcases though, attention is turning towards the internet as the bidding for one of the eleven suitcases up for grabs at Sotheby’s begins.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's anyone's guess as to how much one of these suitcases will end up going for. But considering that each MoonSwatch retailed at $295 a piece, it's likely to be more than $3,245 (which is 11 x 295, if you were wondering).

The appeal of OMEGA's MoonSwatch is undeniable. And while the fans wait patiently (or impatiently if you check the IG comments) for news of a potential Snoopy MoonSwatch following a teaser earlier this year, why not fill your time with some Sotheby’s e-bidding?

Image on Highsnobiety
  • Image on Highsnobiety
