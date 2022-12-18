'S.O.S.’ Got You in Your Feels? SZA’s Crying Cloth Can Assist

Nine days ago, SZA dropped her new album, S.O.S., taking fans on an emotional journey of heartbreak and healing courtesy of melodic tunes and candid lyrics.

S.O.S. is undoubtedly another captivating body of work by the musician, but it's also a project sure to put fans in their feelings (Lizzo can attest).

In tandem with her latest album, SZA dropped an S.O.S. merch collection, naturally led by a crying cloth that reads "Cry About It."

The yellow paisley print cloth, which also doubles as a regular bandana, is readily available for the SZA stans having a sad girl moment while listening to the album.

The cloth materializes as a perfect way of capturing the motions of the album. In a literal sense, "Cry About It" encourages the expression of emotion, as exhibited by SZA throughout S.O.S..

On the other hand, the phrase's more punchy-sarcastic side speaks to SZA's confidence in moving on from past relationships, also evident in select songs like "Smoking on My Ex Pack."

"We created this capsule not only to match the tones of cover art but the album itself. We intentionally made many pieces come alive," Leonardo Chop, Top Dawg Entertainment art director, stated.

The "Blind" tee is also one of those pieces that "come alive," as Chop puts it. The shirt arrives with actual braille in a puff print that reads "S.O.S." all the while nodding to the album's trending track.

At the same time, SZA's hockey jersey, as worn by SZA on the S.O.S. cover, also surfaces in the merch collection (Timbs not included).

"The jersey was a vital piece we had to include. I think it represents SZA at her very core and essence," Chop said.

"Plus, I just thought it would be ill to see them on tour at the concerts, and everyone is assembled like a team."

Fans will also discover graphic hoodies, tees, socks, coffee mugs, and trucker hats among SZA's merch offerings, riffed with the spirit of both the album and the songstress herself.

More SZA products are expected to land "very soon," as confirmed by Chop (my guess is tour gear). In the meantime, fans can gather their tour 'fits via SZA's website.