Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

'S.O.S.’ Got You in Your Feels? SZA’s Crying Cloth Can Assist

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Top Dawg Entertainment
1 / 13

Nine days ago, SZA dropped her new album, S.O.S., taking fans on an emotional journey of heartbreak and healing courtesy of melodic tunes and candid lyrics.

S.O.S. is undoubtedly another captivating body of work by the musician, but it's also a project sure to put fans in their feelings (Lizzo can attest).

In tandem with her latest album, SZA dropped an S.O.S. merch collection, naturally led by a crying cloth that reads "Cry About It."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The yellow paisley print cloth, which also doubles as a regular bandana, is readily available for the SZA stans having a sad girl moment while listening to the album.

The cloth materializes as a perfect way of capturing the motions of the album. In a literal sense, "Cry About It" encourages the expression of emotion, as exhibited by SZA throughout S.O.S..

On the other hand, the phrase's more punchy-sarcastic side speaks to SZA's confidence in moving on from past relationships, also evident in select songs like "Smoking on My Ex Pack."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"We created this capsule not only to match the tones of cover art but the album itself. We intentionally made many pieces come alive," Leonardo Chop, Top Dawg Entertainment art director, stated.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The "Blind" tee is also one of those pieces that "come alive," as Chop puts it. The shirt arrives with actual braille in a puff print that reads "S.O.S." all the while nodding to the album's trending track.

At the same time, SZA's hockey jersey, as worn by SZA on the S.O.S. cover, also surfaces in the merch collection (Timbs not included).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"The jersey was a vital piece we had to include. I think it represents SZA at her very core and essence," Chop said.

"Plus, I just thought it would be ill to see them on tour at the concerts, and everyone is assembled like a team."

Fans will also discover graphic hoodies, tees, socks, coffee mugs, and trucker hats among SZA's merch offerings, riffed with the spirit of both the album and the songstress herself.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

More SZA products are expected to land "very soon," as confirmed by Chop (my guess is tour gear). In the meantime, fans can gather their tour 'fits via SZA's website.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
HighsnobietyAlpaca Sweater Black
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenStencil Jeans
$400.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosLace-Up Ankle Boots Black
$350.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Palace's Most Exclusive Drop of 2025? Merch for a Japanese Baseball Team
  • Yes, Nike Made "Obama" Jordans
  • CLOT's Got *Another* Beautifully Beaded adidas Sneaker
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
  • BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now