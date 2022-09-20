Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Arrivals Take Two on FW22 Outerwear

Written by Sam Cole in Style
The Arrivals
1 / 8

Read it and weep – we're in the final two days of summer. I know it certainly doesn't feel like it, with the arrival of a bitter autumnal cold across stretches of the UK, but like it or not, it's time to layer up and get your best outerwear ready.

Fret not; The Arrivals' second drop of its FW22 collection has arrived in perfect timing, loading up the brand's already extensive outerwear selection with even more to choose from.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Somehow it's already been a month since the first broad selection of pieces from The Arrivals' FW22 collection landed online. As you'd expect from a brand with such an innate understanding of outerwear, the selection was heavy on new and improved jackets and coats.

With fan favorites returning to the spotlight alongside the extended lines, new colorways were of particular focus, bringing the drop's visual treatment to life with bold statements to carry you through the seasonal transition.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The second drop, dubbed the "MORE-CORE Series," has been carefully curated to provide ultimate warmth as temperatures begin to plummet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The high-performance drop is best described by The Arrivals' Co-Founder Jeffery Johnson: "MORE-CORE was conceived as an iterative step toward purpose-driven performance."

Within the drop, you'll find three pieces for women in six colorways, with one for men offered in the same palette selection. Further to the outerwear lines, you'll find two options and one tote – all of which are available to shop online now via The Arrivals' store.

 

Shop our latest product

Sold out
adidasSean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels Superturf Multi
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosTea Dyed Logo Stamp T-Shirt Orange
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyCotton Nylon Elastic Pants Navy
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • Les Deux Drops Limited Edition Yale Release With Zalando
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now