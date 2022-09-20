The Arrivals Take Two on FW22 Outerwear

Read it and weep – we're in the final two days of summer. I know it certainly doesn't feel like it, with the arrival of a bitter autumnal cold across stretches of the UK, but like it or not, it's time to layer up and get your best outerwear ready.

Fret not; The Arrivals' second drop of its FW22 collection has arrived in perfect timing, loading up the brand's already extensive outerwear selection with even more to choose from.

Somehow it's already been a month since the first broad selection of pieces from The Arrivals' FW22 collection landed online. As you'd expect from a brand with such an innate understanding of outerwear, the selection was heavy on new and improved jackets and coats.

With fan favorites returning to the spotlight alongside the extended lines, new colorways were of particular focus, bringing the drop's visual treatment to life with bold statements to carry you through the seasonal transition.

The second drop, dubbed the "MORE-CORE Series," has been carefully curated to provide ultimate warmth as temperatures begin to plummet.

The high-performance drop is best described by The Arrivals' Co-Founder Jeffery Johnson: "MORE-CORE was conceived as an iterative step toward purpose-driven performance."

Within the drop, you'll find three pieces for women in six colorways, with one for men offered in the same palette selection. Further to the outerwear lines, you'll find two options and one tote – all of which are available to shop online now via The Arrivals' store.