Start 'Em Young With The North Face's Baby Carrier

Kitting out your kids just got easier. The North Face's Japan branch, beloved by fashionistas and adventurers alike, will soon release its own take on a baby carrier.

A far cry from the bulky, homely alternatives currently on the market, the apparatus — which dropped on September 24 as part of The North Face Japan's dedicated maternity line — is ideal for parents who want to keep their kids — and their street cred — safe.

Inspired by mountaineering backpacks, the carrier is a sturdy, lightweight unit that can be neatly stashed inside a drawstring pouch. Worn on the chest or back, it's essentially a harness that allows hands-free transport of children ages one to three years old.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

An explanatory video, somewhat confusing for childless viewers, demonstrates the myriad ways — thanks to an abundance of adjustable straps and buckles — that the carrier can be worn. It's even constructed with a built-in hood to keep your baby's noggin safe from the elements, as well as a mesh compartment for essentials.

Paired with, say, The North Face's infant-sized Nuptse one-piece or quilted bucket hat, the carrier is a sure way to transform any kid into an instant style star.

Blurry green placeholder comoli 1 / 3

The North Face is one of several labels that offers baby clothes for style-minded parents. There's KITH Kids, which peddles box logo tees and coveralls, and BAPE Kids, which offers shrunken Baby Milo hoodies and mini BAPE STAs.

It's hard out there for babies and parents — how can anyone compete with Instagram's class of diminutive style influencers, of which Kardashian-Jenner spawn only account for a small percentage? We can't say ourselves, but one thing is clear: brands are making it harder than ever to keep up with the baby Joneses.

If you are looking to match with you little one, we have a few pieces that are definitely worth your time.

When you think of The North Face, the 1996 Nupste is probably the first thing that comes to mind. This jacket is iconic beloved for its boxy fit, water-repellent finish, and goose-down fill for the most extreme temperatures. The North Face has brought the jacket back with a slight refresh — perfect for the slopes this winter or in fashion circles.

Another cold-weather staple, The North Face's 1994 Mountain Light Jacket, is back, upgraded with FUTURELIGHT — a supremely light and soft fabric known for its breathability and waterproofing. You will have no problem adding this into your seasonal rotation.