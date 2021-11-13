Made of Paper, The North Face's Nuptse Is Nice & Crisp

Brand: The North Face x Lotte

Model: Novelty Nuptse Jacket "Paper"

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release Date: November 13

Buy: Lotte's Korean outposts and The North Face White Label shop-in-shop

Price: ₩328k (about $280)

Editor's Notes: Like I've said before, you can't have The North Face's best seasonal outerwear. It's all released in collaboration with retailers throughout Asia, though some strong stuff does land over here from time to time.

But the latest ultra-cool TNF special edition is a bespoke set of Nuptse puffer jackets exclusive to Korean department store Lotte, the duo's second annual team-up.

For this new launch, Lotte has requested the timeless Nuptse to be rendered in a crispy inorganic textile that has all the wrinkly, crumpled texture of paper and all the strength of your typical TNF outerwear. Offered in black, grey, and red, the jackets are still as insulating as ever and even boast reflective treatment on the left arm logo patch.

The North Face has some famously cool regional launches that normally can't be had by international fans (unless they seek out a proxy service or specialty store that ships overseas, of course).

From The North Face Purple Label to customization programs, the Goldwin-owned The North Face Japan deservingly receives the lion's share of attention, but there are worthy TNF drops happening everywhere from Taiwan to Korea.

Amidst a sea of DIY jackets and streetwear drops, conventional outerwear can get lost in the shuffle.

Safe to say that Lotte's crumpled Nuptse jackets won't have that problem. The only problem is their ultra-limited release.

It makes you wonder if, one day, The North Face will eventually consolidate its disparate regional branches (save for the one that Goldwin owns). I'm sure it's a logistical headache but can only imagine the unification being welcomed with open arms.