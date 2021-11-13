Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Made of Paper, The North Face's Nuptse Is Nice & Crisp

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Brand: The North Face x Lotte

Model: Novelty Nuptse Jacket "Paper"

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release Date: November 13

Buy: Lotte's Korean outposts and The North Face White Label shop-in-shop

Price: ₩328k (about $280)

Editor's Notes: Like I've said before, you can't have The North Face's best seasonal outerwear. It's all released in collaboration with retailers throughout Asia, though some strong stuff does land over here from time to time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the latest ultra-cool TNF special edition is a bespoke set of Nuptse puffer jackets exclusive to Korean department store Lotte, the duo's second annual team-up.

For this new launch, Lotte has requested the timeless Nuptse to be rendered in a crispy inorganic textile that has all the wrinkly, crumpled texture of paper and all the strength of your typical TNF outerwear. Offered in black, grey, and red, the jackets are still as insulating as ever and even boast reflective treatment on the left arm logo patch.

The North Face has some famously cool regional launches that normally can't be had by international fans (unless they seek out a proxy service or specialty store that ships overseas, of course).

From The North Face Purple Label to customization programs, the Goldwin-owned The North Face Japan deservingly receives the lion's share of attention, but there are worthy TNF drops happening everywhere from Taiwan to Korea.

Lotte
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Amidst a sea of DIY jackets and streetwear drops, conventional outerwear can get lost in the shuffle.

Safe to say that Lotte's crumpled Nuptse jackets won't have that problem. The only problem is their ultra-limited release.

It makes you wonder if, one day, The North Face will eventually consolidate its disparate regional branches (save for the one that Goldwin owns). I'm sure it's a logistical headache but can only imagine the unification being welcomed with open arms.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
The North FaceM66 Down Jacket Black
$255.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
The North Face1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket Black
$345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • High-Tech Adventure Clothes Made of... Paper?
  • The North Face Is Building Its Own Backpack-Jacket
  • Cecilie Bahnsen's The North Face Collab Is as Goth as It Is Floral
  • The North Face’s Techy Offtrail Is Beauty & Brains
  • An Ultra-Rare North Face Jacket Ripped From the '90s, Remastered & Perfected
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now