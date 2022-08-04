Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Weeknd's New Costume Is Yohji Yamamoto & a Prehensile Tongue

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Is there anyone on the planet more ready for autumn than The Weeknd? Me, maybe. But, then again, I don't already have my costume, it certainly won't be made by Yohji Yamamoto, and no one's tongue can do what The Weeknd can do with his.

What does that last bit have to do with Halloween? Uh, I don't know. It's supernatural?

Anyways, The Weeknd has been hitting the road recently, taking North America on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which sees the musician born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye playing all the hits from recent album After Hours and more.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a spooky affair, with a moody set dressed to look like a city skyline lit by the glow of a full moon, back-up dancers cloaked in blood red shrouds to match After Hours' vampiric album cover.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Between the folks with whom he shares the stage, The Weeknd wears a bespoke Yohji Yamamoto outfit designed exclusively for his tour.

It's an interesting pairing, The Weeknd and Yamamoto, because I don't tend to associate the two.

In my head, The Weeknd seems best paired with the top-tier luxury labels of today: your Bottegas, your Givenchys. So to see him — or his stylist, at least — instead aligning with a designer who rarely does costume design anymore, is pretty refreshing.

The Weeknd
1 / 5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Admittedly, its not like Yamamoto's team reinvented the wheel to create The Weeknd's look.

His double-breasted, fully-lined coat and trim slacks are almost so conventionally slick as to not read as a Yamamoto design at all.

Perhaps it could even appear to be a designer toiling in the shadow of Yamamoto's immense legacy, given that the coat isn't as long and trousers aren't as wide as Yamamoto's usual fare (compare to Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme SS23).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

No complaints here, though, The Weeknd looks as good as ever.

And it's just cool to see the breadth of stuff that Yamamoto is working on these days.

From launching new brands and collaborating with random companies to designing baseball gear, the Poet of Black has kept especially busy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But what's all this about Halloween, anyways? Well, in line with The Weeknd's recent semi-spooky aesthetic, the singer recently announced his role in the next edition of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fans who suffer the ignominious heat and awful atmosphere of Florida may be blessed by The Weeknd himself, who's rumored to be putting in a personal appearance at the event.

Which brings us to his tongue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

On a recent After Hours Tour stop, The Weeknd set the crowd alight with a dazzling display of tongue mastery.

This is the thing fancams are made of, truly, and it's a perfect mood-setter for what's about to be prime Weeknd season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • adidas’ New Superstar Is an Old Superstar Gone Luxe
  • A New Balance Dad Sandal Hybrid That Literally Does It All
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now