Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Tiffany & Co.'s Hoop Game Ain't Just Earrings

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

When I say "Tiffany hoops," you'd likely think about some nice Elsa Perreti earrings. In this case though, we're talking basketball, 'cuz Tiffany & Co. is getting back in hooping form mere weeks after the NBA Finals wrapped.

On June 13, the Denver Nuggets took home the 2023 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co. artisans just like every basketball trophy that Tiffany's made for the NBA since 1977.

Now, the Larry O'Brien Trophy is a prize exclusive to the NBA champs each season. For the rest of us, though, there's a different set of basketball-related Tiffany commodities within reach.

Remember the Tiffany & Co. basketball created at the request of Cleveland Cavaliers creative director Daniel Arsham? It's back, in all its delicate blue glory, except this time it's produced by Spalding, one of the few American sporting manufacturers that's nearly as old as Tiffany itself (Tiffany was founded in 1837, Spalding in 1876).

Accompanying the ball is a new wearable, one of the few bits of official Tiffany & Co. clothing. Designed in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, this Tiffany Blue Swingman jersey is exactly what it sounds like: a classic game-ready basketball jersey executed with the requisite bits of branding.

1 / 4

No chunks of silver here but the black and blue jersey is a perfect pairing for the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 that released earlier this year, don't you think? Well, I do.

Both the Tiffany Blue basketball and jersey are available on Tiffany & Co.'s website.

1 / 4

This isn't the first time we've seen a sportswear-inspired collection release a little after the end of season or even the first LVMH-owned luxury house to release an opulent basketball collection in recent months but that Tiffany Blue really does wonders for elevating the classics.

There's a reason that Tiffany's sporting goods are always particularly appealing.

Any luxury label can place a monogram or logo atop a skateboard or call it a day but Tiffany is epitomized by a single, special hue, quietly inferring an air of elegance that makes for a tasty contrast to ruggedness basketball jerseys and balls. It's a fun juxtaposition that, in a sort of Duchampian (or Abloh-esque) way, elevates the ordinary without really changing any fundamental details.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tiffany & Co.'s Hoop Game Ain't Just Earrings

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Wales Bonner SS24, New adidas & First-Ever UGGs

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    AURALEE SS24 Is Luxury, of the Quiet Nature

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Luxury Sneakers Are Finally Having A Moment

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's Flipped His Tiffany Specs

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023