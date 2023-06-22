Tiffany & Co.'s Hoop Game Ain't Just Earrings

When I say "Tiffany hoops," you'd likely think about some nice Elsa Perreti earrings. In this case though, we're talking basketball, 'cuz Tiffany & Co. is getting back in hooping form mere weeks after the NBA Finals wrapped.

On June 13, the Denver Nuggets took home the 2023 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co. artisans just like every basketball trophy that Tiffany's made for the NBA since 1977.

Now, the Larry O'Brien Trophy is a prize exclusive to the NBA champs each season. For the rest of us, though, there's a different set of basketball-related Tiffany commodities within reach.

Remember the Tiffany & Co. basketball created at the request of Cleveland Cavaliers creative director Daniel Arsham? It's back, in all its delicate blue glory, except this time it's produced by Spalding, one of the few American sporting manufacturers that's nearly as old as Tiffany itself (Tiffany was founded in 1837, Spalding in 1876).

Accompanying the ball is a new wearable, one of the few bits of official Tiffany & Co. clothing. Designed in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, this Tiffany Blue Swingman jersey is exactly what it sounds like: a classic game-ready basketball jersey executed with the requisite bits of branding.

No chunks of silver here but the black and blue jersey is a perfect pairing for the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 that released earlier this year, don't you think? Well, I do.

Both the Tiffany Blue basketball and jersey are available on Tiffany & Co.'s website.

This isn't the first time we've seen a sportswear-inspired collection release a little after the end of season or even the first LVMH-owned luxury house to release an opulent basketball collection in recent months but that Tiffany Blue really does wonders for elevating the classics.

There's a reason that Tiffany's sporting goods are always particularly appealing.

Any luxury label can place a monogram or logo atop a skateboard or call it a day but Tiffany is epitomized by a single, special hue, quietly inferring an air of elegance that makes for a tasty contrast to ruggedness basketball jerseys and balls. It's a fun juxtaposition that, in a sort of Duchampian (or Abloh-esque) way, elevates the ordinary without really changing any fundamental details.