adidas’ Deliciously Minty Sneakers Have a Distinct Tiffany Blue Flavor

Two of adidas’ stalwart classic sneaker models, the Samba and the Gazelle, have been treated to matching “Clear Mint” colorways. And while Clear Mint is their official title, I’m dubbing their unofficial nickname: this is the Tiffany Pack.

The two sneakers are dressed in a simple all-black base — leather with suede overlays for the Samba and an all-suede build for the Gazelle — with light blue, contrasting accents throughout: on adidas’ inimitable three stripes, on the heel, and on little hits of branding.

But this is a shade of blue that’s very close to the signature color of another fashion company, Tiffany. A company with strong links to adidas’ closest rival, no less.

Nike is known for its Tiffany blue sneakers, some of which are Tiffany-inspired while others are actual collaborations. The duo even made a $400 pair of black suede Air Force 1s with a Tiffany blue swoosh, akin to the materials and colors used on this adidas Gazelle.

Nike has been dominating the market for Tiffany-blue colored sneakers, and now adidas is offering some serious competition.

The two-piece Clear Mint Pack is set to launch on January 9 with the shoe live on adidas CONFIRMED in Japan and a raffle open for sign-ups via the retailer atmos.

Combining black with “tiffany” blue is normally a tried-and-tested method to achieve a delicious sneaker colorway, regardless of the footwear brand. And adidas’ upcoming drop is living proof of that.