Timothée Chalamet Fever Hits Haider Ackermann x Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Timothée Chalamet made a rare appearance at Couture Week on Wednesday, inspiring hysteria at the unveiling of Jean Paul Gaultier's latest collection, guest-designed by Haider Ackermann.

While Chalamet doesn't bypass the hullabaloo of Fashion Week all together, the actor tends to keep things relatively low-key, attending only a curated selection of shows. The Bones and All star made a single appearance at Paris Men's Fashion Week earlier this month, sitting front row at Loewe with co-star Taylor Russell and director Luca Guadagnino.

Of course, there was no way that Chalamet would miss Haider Ackermann's hotly anticipated guest collection for Jean Paul Gaultier couture. Timmy and Haider are close collaborators — in fact, Chalamet almost exclusively wears Ackermann's designs on the red carpet (remember that internet-breaking, backless jumpsuit that Chalamet wore? That was a Haider Ackermann original).

Last night was no different. The actor wore another custom look by Ackermann, a silk jacket embroidered with gold foliage and a pair of sequined pants. Don't miss his black Raybans, something of a red carpet signature for the star.

Other A-listers at the event included Tilda Swinton (another Ackermann muse), Doja Cat (this time, sans face crystals and fake mustache, and Christine Quinn, Netflix reality star turned fashion icon.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
