Todd Snyder Reveals His Secret to Creating GOAT-Level New Balance Colorways

Brand: Todd Snyder x New Balance

Model: 57/40 “Stony Beach”

Release Date: November 4, 11am EST

Price: $160

Buy: Todd Snyder (online and in-store in New York)

What We’re Saying: Todd Snyder has been a longtime partner of New Balance, adding his signature color schemes to some of the brand’s most iconic sneakers. In recent seasons, Todd Snyder has been given the chance to work on a number of newer silhouettes, such as the 327 and, this week, the 57/40.

The 57/40 is a bulkier version of the ever-popular New Balance 574. It was released to bring the model into the present and give fans of some of the brand’s chunkier sneakers a chance to rep an all-time classic.

“This is the first time we’ve worked on a 57/40, so I’m excited to tackle a new silhouette. The materials I used are a throwback to some of our earlier work, with three different types of suede,” Synder explains. “The Stony Beach is a more neutral option for fall following our last release, the Farmers Market, which was much brighter for the summer.”

Snyder’s expert eye for color sees the 57/40 dressed in muted, sandy tones. The inspiration for the project is an overcast Fall day at the coast, and the colorway perfectly encapsulates that. Vachetta and ivory leather are combined with three different types of suede to evoke the sand, surf, and rocks found at New York beaches.

When asked about the secret to always having on-point colorways, Snyder tells us: “When I start thinking about a new shoe, I’m always searching for inspiration and that drives the colors. The colors work so well in nature, it only makes sense they’d work in another format.”

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 57/40 “Stony Beach” drops on November 4 for $160 via the designer’s online store and New York locations. The sneaker is limited to just 750 pairs, so expect it to sell out quickly.

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a pair, Snyder has some styling tips for you. “We have some great utility pants with a slightly wider leg and I’d love to see that proportion with these sneakers. You could also dress it up a bit with our Gurkha trouser, and, of course, you can never go wrong with selvedge denim,” he says, before adding: “And I'm a big fan of pairing a sneaker with a statement topcoat.”

