Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Todd Snyder's 10th Anniversary New Balance Is the 992 at Its Peak

Written by Sam Cole
Todd Snyder / New Balance
1 / 3

Brand: Todd Snyder x New Balance

Model: 992 "10th Anniversary"

Release Date: December 1

Price: $240

Buy: Online at Todd Snyder's website

Editor's Notes: Sneaker of the year? Personally, I think the New Balance 992 could easily take the title.

There has been a serious lineup of releases throughout the year. Not quite to the point of (possible) overkill quantity levels, we've seen with Nike Dunk Low colorways, as NB's commitment to creative collaborations has provided frequency and quality.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The sneaker is an undeniable classic – it's essentially the precursor to the chunky kick wave of the past few years, a trend that has given Balenciaga its most popular flagship sneakers. Many have tried and succeeded, yet none have quite achieved the timelessness of the 992's silhouette.

We all know it looks its best in the classic greyscale palette, but the updated colorways from J.Crew, Paperboy Paris, DTLR, and Levi's aren't to be overlooked. See for yourself.

Rounding off the year's NB992 lineup is Todd Snyder's celebration of his eponymous brand's 10th anniversary.

This isn't the duo's first rodeo, but I would argue it's their best. Decked out premium mesh, suede, and vegetable-tanned leathers, this iteration ooze luxury. I'd go as far as to call this colorway the 992 at its peak – it maintains the classic two-tone light and dark grey base and elevates it with clean touches of tan.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Additionally, details are found at the counter which displays a “2011” and “2021” stamp.

Could this be the best New Balance of the year? Possibly.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Sold out
New BalanceM992GR Grey
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceBB550HR1 White Red Black
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML725C Magnet
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML725D Oyster
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • New Balance's "Calcium" Builds Deliciously Creamy Dad Shoes
  • Joe Freshgoods' Most Coveted New Balance Shoe Aged Beautifully
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now