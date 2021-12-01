Todd Snyder's 10th Anniversary New Balance Is the 992 at Its Peak

Brand: Todd Snyder x New Balance

Model: 992 "10th Anniversary"

Release Date: December 1

Price: $240

Buy: Online at Todd Snyder's website

Editor's Notes: Sneaker of the year? Personally, I think the New Balance 992 could easily take the title.

There has been a serious lineup of releases throughout the year. Not quite to the point of (possible) overkill quantity levels, we've seen with Nike Dunk Low colorways, as NB's commitment to creative collaborations has provided frequency and quality.

The sneaker is an undeniable classic – it's essentially the precursor to the chunky kick wave of the past few years, a trend that has given Balenciaga its most popular flagship sneakers. Many have tried and succeeded, yet none have quite achieved the timelessness of the 992's silhouette.

We all know it looks its best in the classic greyscale palette, but the updated colorways from J.Crew, Paperboy Paris, DTLR, and Levi's aren't to be overlooked. See for yourself.

Rounding off the year's NB992 lineup is Todd Snyder's celebration of his eponymous brand's 10th anniversary.

This isn't the duo's first rodeo, but I would argue it's their best. Decked out premium mesh, suede, and vegetable-tanned leathers, this iteration ooze luxury. I'd go as far as to call this colorway the 992 at its peak – it maintains the classic two-tone light and dark grey base and elevates it with clean touches of tan.

Additionally, details are found at the counter which displays a “2011” and “2021” stamp.

Could this be the best New Balance of the year? Possibly.

