Highsnobiety
Let's Hear it for New York – J.Crew x New Balance 992 "NY"

Written by Sam Cole
J.Crew
Brand: J.Crew x New Balance

Model: 992 "NY"

Release Date: Available now

Price: $175

Buy: Online at J.Crew

Editor's Notes: When it comes to New Balance silhouettes, you can't go wrong with a pick from the 990x series. The 992 in its OG greyscale colorway, for example, is pretty much universally accepted as a banger – throw some creative collab energy in there, and it's hard not to produce heat.

While the NB family as a whole has been shown some serious love in 2021, the 990x collaborative catalog has been particularly strong. If you need a refresher of what's been on offer so far and what is still incoming – Joe Freshgoods, Levi's, Run the Boroughs, Stray Rats, and JJJJound. That's a lineup you can't fault.

The most recent entry into the ever-expanding portfolio is an ode to New York, thanks to J.Crew. Over the past few months, the retailer has been home to a selection of exclusive colorways for the 2002R and 997H. As good as those looks were, they were missing the spice that really sets a collaboration apart from general releases.

That spice is precisely what the 992 "NY" provides. Built on a palette of blue and deep orange mesh and suede (inspired by the New York state flag), the sneaker could easily slot into the New York Giants PE without anyone batting an eyelid.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

