Tracksmith Is Making Running Beautiful

Running, by its very nature, is tough and a sport that on any given day can look incredibly ugly.

But, one quick glance at any of Tracksmith’s editorials and you’d be forgiven for thinking that putting one foot in front of the other is somewhat more meditative and relaxing than it actually is, such is the beauty of their work.

Tracksmith, the Boston-based running label founded by Matt Taylor in 2013, recently released its latest NDO collection, which is the perfect example of what I’m getting at.

Instead of heading to a local track or perhaps a gym like other running brands tend to do to showcase their latest collections, Tracksmith traveled to the Wyoming wilderness to capture NDO in all its glory.

The collection — which stands for No Days Off — basked in the frigid cold in a location nestled between the Gros Ventre and Teton mountain ranges, an ideal setting for a capsule designed to be worn in the bleakest of conditions.

This, creating beautiful editorials, isn’t anything new for Tracksmith, but instead something it’s done since its inception. And to great acclaim, too.

"The creative direction for the brand is both a celebration and an acknowledgment of the importance of dedicating oneself to the process — something that has defined Tracksmith’s approach to documenting and presenting the sport of running since the beginning,” explains Rafael Oliviera, Tracksmith’s Global Creative Director.

“Our campaigns serve as an authentic portrait of a moment in time where runners are truly engaged in their pursuit. The efforts are real.

“The viewer gets to come along for the ride and witness the universe that we create with real-life protagonists and locations, but always with an added sense of curation, elevating it from inspiration to aspiration.”

Tracksmith, which has collaborated with brands like J.Crew, District Vision, and PUMA in the last 12 months, has a reputation for honoring running traditions. It's unapologetically preppy, but mixes it with a contemporary aesthetic.

It’s a brand for a certain type of runner: one that’s not only committed to the personal pursuit of excellence, but one that wants to look good doing it, too. Tracksmith is making running beautiful, which is exactly how it should be.