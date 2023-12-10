Travis Scott, John McEnroe, & the Nike Mac Attack Drama

Cactus Mac. Cactus Jack. I just have one question: is everything okay over there on the Travis Scott x Nike side?

In case you're wondering, a leaked Zoom call between Travis Scott, John McEnroe, and some Nike folks revealed an argument went down between Scott and McEnroe...over the name of Scott's Mac Attack sneaker collab.

The name options? Scott's signature "Cactus Jack" or "Cactus Mac." McEnroe vouched for the latter, but Scott wouldn't budge, prompting the famously hotheaded tennis player to heatedly raise his voice at the musician.

"Dammit, Travis!" McEnroe said to Scott on the call. "Let's have a bit of compromise here. [Jenny's] suggestion is to do a 'Cactus Mac' thing for this one shoe, instead of 'Cactus Jack.'"

"This is my first time hearing about this," Scott responds. "Cactus Mac was never a thing."

"Come on, man. Show a little respect. This is my shoe!" McEnroe exclaimed. Scott replies, "I'm not feeling it. Something about it feels a little off. Sounds like a burger or something." Cactus Mac does sound like a burger straight out of the next McDonald's collab (and Scott's already been there and done that).

As Scott stood firm on his "Cactus Jack" idea, McEnroe continued to fire off and eventually left the call without warning. Alright then.

On December 10, The People Gallery's Maurice Kamara caught McEnroe fresh off a Starbucks run in the morning, asking the former athlete about his outfit and the viral call. Ironically, he was wearing Travis Scott' Nike Mac Attack sneakers — the "Cactus Mac" versions, that is.

"The thing is: I was wearing these things in the eighties — before this guy was born," McEnroe said showing off the collaborative shoes. "Now, all of a sudden, Travis Scott's got this thing, Cactus Jack."

At the end of the video, McEnroe flashes a "Cactus Mac" t-shirt, saying, "Cactus Jack? No. Cactus Mac? Yes...Travis." Regardless of this is a marketing stunt or real beef, I'll admit: I let a little chuckle on that last McEnro line.

Scott first teased his Nike Mac Attack shoes in May, showcasing the tennis shoe featuring his signature backward Swoosh during a performance.

A month after Scott's preview came the official Nike Mac Attack campaign featuring Scott and McEnroe. In case you missed it, Nike produced the Mac Attack for McEnroe in the 80s, eventually becoming his signature shoes.

Nike brought back the Mac Attack in 2023 through a couple of general release drops and a collaboration with Social Status. But the ragers have been long ready for Scott's pairs, which bring back an OG colorway famously worn by none other than McEnroe.

Travis Scott's Nike Mac Attack sneakers are expected to drop on December 19 on Nike SNKRS. However, the pairs still aren't loaded on the release app's calendar just yet, and we're but days away from the launch.

I guess they're still sorting the whole name thing out. The Jumpman Jack shoe next.