Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Billboards Tease a Controversial Comeback

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Travis Scott has erected billboards for his next album, Utopia, along the Interstate 10 in So-Cal, a marketing move very clearly targeting Coachella attendees slated to begin arriving in Indio, California this Friday.

Utopia's rollout has faced long delays in the face of fallout from Scott's Astroworld festival, where 10 people died in a crowd surge during the rapper's performance. The album's new release date has yet to be confirmed, though Scott's marketing push certainly suggests it's imminent.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The series of four billboards advertise Scott's Cactus Jack logo along with phrases including "PSST," "Looking for UTOPIA?" and "WRONG WAY" — a message that may have been decided on before Coachella canceled Scott's performance, as it appears on the highway headed away from the festival.

Of course, the question remains: is it too soon for Scott to re-enter the proverbial chat?

In the five months following Astroworld, the musician has divided the public on his — or rather, his PR reps' — approach to crisis management.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There was his Instagram Live addressing the fatalities, a clip that was widely mocked for Scott's seemingly hollow display of emotion. Then, in his first post-Astroworld interview, he claimed he was unaware anyone had died during his concert until "minutes before the press conference."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Combined with his legal team's denial of responsibility in the tragedy, Scott's response to the magnitude of what went down seemed largely disingenuous.

Most recently, though, Scott launched Project HEAL, a multi-tiered charitable initiative that, in part, will help address event safety. (A commendable effort, to be clear.)

It's been less than a year since Astroworld claimed the lives of 10 attendees, a tragedy that the victims' families are surely still struggling to process. Forget any debate surrounding Scott's liability — the move to ostentatiously promote his music mere months after disaster (on the way to a music festival, no less) strikes as insensitive.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • Wasn't Travis Scott's Erewhon Drink Inevitable?
  • A Scrumptious & Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Went Travis Scott on Its Own
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now