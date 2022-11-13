Très Bien's Diemmes Are Your New Sneaker Alternatives

When the discussion of the “post-sneaker world” crops up, more often than not loafers are cited as their successor. Classic, comfortable, and a breeze to style, it’s easy to see why the humble loafer might be put on such a pedestal, not least thanks to its recent spike in acclaim.

That being said, Très Bien’s new Diemme Cornaro collaboration has me thinking: what about boots?

Orienteer Mapazine

Functional, and, in most cases, durable, boots are a foot’s best friend (and suspiciously merely one letter different).

Très Bien for Diemme Cornaro, though, is a different kettle of fish, and sees two low-cut, full-grain leather boots arrive in two distinct colorways: bottle green and red.

Orienteer Mapazine

Equipped with a lugged rubber sole and shiny metal hardware, each style is as ideal for hiking as it is for everyday wear, something highlighted by Orienteer Mapazine, who shot the accompanying campaign.

Orienteer Mapazine

Diemme has had a pretty big 2022, all things considered. For a label based out of a family-run factory in Onè di Fonte, Veneto, a small town in north-eastern Italy, to become both Drake and Frank Ocean’s weapon of choice, they must be doing something right.

Très Bien 1 / 3

Sure, there are other brands knocking out boots left, right, and centre, but the authentic Italian touch of Diemme (especially fused with Très Bien’s Swedish style points) just hits different.

Très Bien 1 / 3

Whether sneakers are on the decline is a matter for another time, but for those looking for alternatives regardless: we urge you to look past the loafer and explore the world of boots — Très Bien x Diemme boots, in particular.