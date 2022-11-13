Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Très Bien's Diemmes Are Your New Sneaker Alternatives

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

When the discussion of the “post-sneaker world” crops up, more often than not loafers are cited as their successor. Classic, comfortable, and a breeze to style, it’s easy to see why the humble loafer might be put on such a pedestal, not least thanks to its recent spike in acclaim.

That being said, Très Bien’s new Diemme Cornaro collaboration has me thinking: what about boots?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Functional, and, in most cases, durable, boots are a foot’s best friend (and suspiciously merely one letter different).

Très Bien for Diemme Cornaro, though, is a different kettle of fish, and sees two low-cut, full-grain leather boots arrive in two distinct colorways: bottle green and red.

Equipped with a lugged rubber sole and shiny metal hardware, each style is as ideal for hiking as it is for everyday wear, something highlighted by Orienteer Mapazine, who shot the accompanying campaign.

Diemme has had a pretty big 2022, all things considered. For a label based out of a family-run factory in Onè di Fonte, Veneto, a small town in north-eastern Italy, to become both Drake and Frank Ocean’s weapon of choice, they must be doing something right.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Très Bien
1 / 3

Sure, there are other brands knocking out boots left, right, and centre, but the authentic Italian touch of Diemme (especially fused with Très Bien’s Swedish style points) just hits different.

Très Bien
1 / 3

Whether sneakers are on the decline is a matter for another time, but for those looking for alternatives regardless: we urge you to look past the loafer and explore the world of boots — Très Bien x Diemme boots, in particular.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
  • Why Is Every New Sneaker a Sandal? And Why Are They Awesome?
  • A Classic New Balance Soccer Shoe Has Been Samba-fied
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now