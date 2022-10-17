Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Blokecore, Gorpcore, Drakecore...

Written by Sam Cole in Style

Just like that, another weekend of football is behind us. In what is becoming an increasingly frequent event, Drake has managed to put himself at the center of it all. As his infamous curse came to a head across the Premier League and La Liga, the star flexed a blend of Blokecore and Gorpcore.

As a sporting fan, whether in the NBA, UFC, or any global football league, the last thing that you want to see is Drake throwing down a bet in your team's favor – or wearing one of their jerseys.

It's said that if the Canadian superstar shows your team or athlete support, they'll lose. There's plenty to support this theory, but now, it's come into conflict.

As Barcelona and Real Madrid came head-to-head for the El Classico, it was the OVO owl that took the sponsorship spot on Barca's kits. At the same time, Arsenal took on Leeds in the Premier League in what (as an Arsenal fan) can only be described as one of the most stressful games of the season so far.

Drizzy placed an enormous £535,000 bet on Arsenal and Barcelona to win. Coupled with the OVO collaboration and him sporting a classic Thiery Henry-era Arsenal shirt during a live stream with Roshtein, things didn't look good for either team.

For Barca, the curse prevailed, with them losing 3-1 to Real Madrid. Arsenal almost suffered the same fate following two penalty decisions against them but, surprisingly, came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

As the Drake curse came to head, with the Gunners seemingly being the first team to dispel it, the artist rocked a fit that blended staples of Blokecore and Gorpcore in what we'll go ahead and call Drakecore.

Up top, he repped a 2005/6 season long-sleeved Arsenal home jersey, paired with a pair of stone-colored cargo pants (Nike ACG, perhaps?), finished off with a pair of Y/Project x Diemme Civetta nubuck and mesh boots.

In a series of news that kept the Certified Lover Boy at the center of footballing news alongside Liverpool, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, and Arsenal, it feels we're getting closer and closer to a Nike x NOCTA football collection.

