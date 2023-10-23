These Boots Are Made For Walking

Is it just me, or has GORP gone quiet? A word I couldn't escape this time last year, when Dior was putting full hiking uniforms down the runway and Arc'teryx jackets were everywhere except for on the mountains, the use of the word has calmed down a lot. However, our appetite for functional gear hasn't.

I put this down partly to people being tired of hearing the word but also to a slight shift in the type of outdoorwear that's popular.

As Saeed Al-Rubeyi, founder of Story mfg., said on the Throwing Fits podcast a few weeks ago, you don't need "to wear full plastic to get on the train." Outdoor-focused labels such as RANRA or J.L-A.L seem to agree, relying on more traditional techniques and organic fabrics — and footwear is also undergoing a slight switch.

While GORE-TEX trail running sneakers remain popular, there has been an uptick in old-school walking boots, which mostly come in leather instead of waterproof technical fabrics.

Complete with metal lace hooks and a padded collar, these are far from being the most technical outdoor shoes around but (unless you plan on scaling Mount Everest) they're more than enough for daily wear and casual treks.

A browse through the most recent lookbooks of streetwear heavyweights Stüssy, Carhartt WIP, and Patta all present a common theme with bulky, retro walking boots found on foot.

Meanwhile, New Balance, which offers its own technical trail sneakers, also joined in on the action by bringing back its Rainier boot (including a collaborative version with Aime Leon Dore).

A possible hint that a post-GORP world includes more classic fleece jackets, waxed cotton, and durable leather (as opposed to technical nylon and hyper-modern detailing) we've scanned the internet for some of the best walking boots around.

From high fashion labels to outdoor brands, check out our favorites down below.

Keep scrolling for our favorite walking boot options.

Timberland x Nina Chanel Future73 Hiking Boot

Future73 Hiking Boot $295 Timberland x Nina Chanel

For her Timberland Future73 collaboration, Nina Chanel Abney was inspired by, "stylish urbanites taking on hiking." This led to the Brooklyn-based contemporary artist remixing Timiberland's classic hiking boot in a brown colorway with standout orange rope laces.

Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boots

Roccia Vet Hiking Boots $406 Diemme

Italian label Diemme offers its popular Roccia Vet boot in a number of iterations, from classic all-black leather to ones with a gradient "sunset" colorway. This version comes in a classic sage green and, like with all Diemme footwear, is made in the brand's family factory in north-eastern Italy.

Moncler Peka Trek Hiking Boots

Peka Trek Hiking Boots $960 Moncler

As you might expect, a Moncler boot makes for luxurious outdoor footwear. The Peka Trek is made in Italy with a water-repellent, pebbled calf leather upper and a Vibram rubber tread for grip.

Heliot Emil Hiking Boots

Taking walking boots to new extremes, with more silver lace loops than you'll ever need and a carabiner hanging off the back, Heliot Emil recently brought these boots back due to popular demand. The tall boot has been worn by Drake and is popping up regularly in my Instagram feed.

ROA Andreas Boots

A shoe that the brand describes as the "original Italian Alp hybrid boot," this shoe from ROA includes the upper of a classic walking boot combined with a Vibram Megagrip sole and full wax impregnation for some new-school tech.

KidSuper Studios Geometric Suede Boots

Geometric Suede Boots $281 KidSuperStudios

KidSuper rarely sticks to simple, monotone colorways and this boot shows that. The traditional-style boot features leather and suede panels in various blue, black, and purple hues.

Merrell Wilderness SE

Inspired by the first-ever boot that it created, Merrell recently launched the Wilderness SE. This low-top model comes with a lightweight EVA foam midsole and a Vibram Ecostep Recycle outsole for performance.

Solovair Greasy Grain Urban Hiker

Greasy Grain Urban Hiker $229 Solovair

With over 140 years of shoemaking experience, NPS Solovair is based in Northamptonshire, England and continues to keep the area's local trade of shoemaking alive. This pair of boots comes with a greasy grain leather upper and Goodyear welted construction that's bound to withstand years of wear.

Off-White™ Gstaad Suede Boots

Does anyone have Gstaad Guy's phone number? I think these boots were made for him. The suede boots come with yellow laces and silver D-rings to highlight their industrial influences.

Jacques Solovière Rasmus Grained-Leather Boots

Rasmus Grained-Leather Boots $406 Jacques Solovière

With this shoe, Jacques Solovière has combined old-school leather walking boots with casual low-top shoes. The Parisian footwear brand crafts its Rasmus model from high-quality, grained calf leather.

Bottega Veneta Glossed-Leather Lace-Up Boots

Undoubtedly the most high-end boots on this list, Bottega Veneta puts its hiking boot lace system in the limelight through contrasting blue laces.

Timberland x Stüssy World Hiker Boot

World Hiker Boot $664 Timberland x Stussy

Not only has Stüssy been including walking boots in its most recent lookbook, but it's also created its own together with Timberland. The highly functional shoes include GORE-TEX leather and a sturdy Vibram sole.

Doucal's Suede hiking boots

Offering hand-made Italian shoes, Doucal's keeps the traditional craft of shoemaking alive. This pair of boots is inspired by military combat boots and comes with an ultra-lightweight rubber sole.

