Who Knew? UGG Also Makes Amazing Dad Shoes

in Sneakers

UGG is much more than boots. Don't believe me? Behold the newest colorways of its chunky CA805 sneakers, seriously huge shoes that could give HOKA's beefy sneakers and New Balance's epochal dad shoes a run for their money.

I know what you're thinking. No, these UGG sneakers are not lined with sheepskin or even look like anything even remotely similar to anything you might wear while walking across an Australian beach. Instead, UGG's CA805 shoe is a glorious chunked-up masterpiece.

The UGG CA805 looks like a hybrid between a GORP trail-running shoe and those no-nonsense orthopedic sneakers a semi-stylish grandparent might wear. Yet there's just something about its curvy shape that makes it hit harder than the ice you'll slip on while running in a pair of UGG Mini Boots.

OK, I'll admit that I might be flipping out on these UGG CA805 shoes only because the gray and red colors are lowkey Prada-coded. But whether that was intentional or not, it just works.

I was also surprised to learn that the UGG CA805 sneaker has been around since about 2020, though some styles, like this zippered iteration and the CA805 V2 Remix follow-up sneaker, are a bit younger.

However, when looking at past UGG CA805 releases, its clear that there was really nothing wrong with the shoe itself: it just needed a more tasteful color palette.

Trust that the quirky, Nike SB-style takes on an ice cream-inspired colorway did UGG no favors in 2020.

Its always exciting to find weird and cool sneakers from footwear brands that you wouldn't even imagine making sneakers in the first place. It's crazy to discover, when looking into its archives, that UGG has actually released a lot of crazy CA805 sneakers. There were some clear misses (like this one by Cardi B) but also with some surprisingly strong high fashion takes like the stunning White Mountaineering collaboration.

A side note, but White Mountaineering's CA805 shoe got me thinking about all the great UGG sneaker collaborations I must have been sleeping on.

Of course, I've seen all the collaborations centered on UGG boots from brands like Denim Tears, Eckhaus Latta, and Wales Bonner but how did I miss the impressively wild lined CA805 boot?

Hopefully, UGG's CA805 sneaker will receive a few more deserving collaborations with bigger fashion designers in the near future.

For now, I'll try to decipher why UGG would name such a great shoe something that sounds like a random product SKU code (I'll take a wild guess and assume it's the company's Californian area code but, still).

