Tschabalala Self Said UGG Boots But Make Them Heels

UGG x Tschabalala Self's collaboration gives you the urge to wear boots for Summer 2022.

In October 2021, the Harlem-bred artist presented her first live performance, Sounding Board, in the neighborhood that birthed her. The play mirrored archival artworks by Self, translating her past pieces into dialogue — and collaborative clothing pieces.

Many came out to marvel at the visually and soundly moving works of Tschabalala Self. But, the spectacle also served as an unveiling of her UGG collaboration, as the performance's artists were dressed in the special footwear and apparel pieces.

In line with Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears x UGG collaboration, Tschabalala Self's UGGs are utterly transformative, giving the shoe brand's signature silhouettes the ultimate Self treatment.

Our recent FRONTPAGE feature reflects on her extensive artwork collection into inimitable UGG styles, remaking the insulated boots with bold hues, unconventional trims, and a healthy dose of femininity.

All praise goes to Self's high heel, as Self revives UGG's iconic heeled boot, an evolution of 2017's Kasen boot and Y/Project's FW18 collaboration.

The collection's Cozy Heel Boot, Fatale Boot, and Contrast Heel Boot flaunt color-blocking details, further accentuated by suede and shearling material choices.

Posh dramatics come by way of the Contrast Heel Boot, reiterating the contrasting details through a unique design on the heel.

Of course, Self can't leave out UGG's classics, giving the Classic Short, Classic Mini, and Coquette a pretty-in-pink touch complimented by exposed repeating seams, inspired by Self's Loveseat sculpture. The models also come in the timeless chestnut colorway — for those looking a new classic.

The UGG x Tschabalala Self Marble Ultra Mini echoes Self's Loner painting through a delicate marble print and inside-out cozy fluff.

Elsewhere, a Classic Diamond, jacket, and tote takes cues from her Ol' Bay painting and its checkered harlequin floor, creating an intentionally cohesive ensemble.

"Partnering with UGG felt natural and is an exciting addition to my practice," Self said. "It's a passionate brand with tactile pieces that effortlessly mirror my vision, so this collaboration is very special to me."

The first part of the UGG x Tschabalala Self collaboration is available on UGG's online store while the second drop, including the Diamond pieces, releases on March 15, with prices ranging from $170-$650.

Yes, I know we're approaching the warmer months but these boots are too good to be going into storage.