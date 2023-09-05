Supreme’s MF DOOM Collaboration Is Official

Supreme’s MF DOOM collaboration is officially happening.

The link up, which was rumored following a slew of leaks via Supreme-focused social media pages, was confirmed by way of an Instagram post from the New York label on September 5.

The capsule will comprise a hoodie, T-Shirt, and beanie and has been given a release date of September 7, with a Japan and South Korea roll-out expected on September 9.

MF DOOM, who passed away on October 31, 2020, is the British-American rapper who became renowned for his signature metal mask throughout the early 2000s, and is regarded as one of the greats of modern hip-hop.

However, if you’re looking to cop Supreme x MF DOOM you’ll likely have to have your wits about you and get your camping chairs ready, that if previous releases connected to the rapper are anything to go by.

Take MF DOOM’s 2007 Nike Dunks, for example, which remain one of the most sought-after colorways to this day. Still, that’s nothing new for Supreme either who are arguably the go-to brand when it comes to coveted capsules.

Needless to say, come September 7, we’re in for a Supreme x MF Doom treat.