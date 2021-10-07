UNDEFEATED Chops the Top Off the Converse Chuck ’70

Brand: UNDEFEATED x Converse

Model: Chuck 70 Mid

Release Date: October 14 (initial release), October 21 (wider release)

Price: TBC

Buy: Both colorways will be available at UNDEFEATED during the initial release, while the Forest colorway only will be available via the wider release at Converse.com

What We’re Saying: UNDEFEATED has chopped the top off the Converse Chuck ’70, the modern version of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star. The sneaker arrives featuring the legendary retailer’s new signature tiger camo print in two colorways: Desert and Forest.

Both colorways will be available at UNDEFEATED on October 14. The Desert colorway remains an UNDEFEATED exclusive, while the Forest colorway will see a wider release through Converse. Check out both colorways above and stay tuned for more information.

