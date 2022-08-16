Nike's Air Force 1 Remains UNDEFEATED

Brand: UNDEFEATED x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low "Multi-Patent"

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: UNDEFEATED and Nike is truly a winning combo – two-piece and chips, bread and butter; things that just make sense.

Over the years, the duo has crafted a strong selection of sneakers, consisting of some of the secondary market's most desirable pairs.

Several silhouettes in a handful of color palettes have come and gone, including an iconic take on the Air Max 97, two-tone variations of the Air Max 90, and the hell-raising Air Jordan 4 "Olive."

UNDEFEATED clearly has a taste for the Swoosh's most iconic silhouettes and amongst those, the Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low are certainly its favorites.

Over the years, several takes on the Dunk vs. AF1 pack have touched the market, with a heavy dose of palettes available. Spread between these releases, several additional pairs of Forces have landed, making UNDEFEATED the perfect home for collectors.

As summer edges to a close, the pair offer up the "Multi-Patent" AF1 Low, seemingly inspired by the popular "Easter" iterations of the silhouette.

Characterized by its multi-colored patent leather panels, shades of burgundy, red, pink, orange, yellow, blue, and black create one of UNDEFEATED's brightest ever kicks.

Unlike "Easter" pairs, which have received pretty universal acclaim each time they've been released, social media posts discussing this pair highlight a split amongst the community. While many seem to be put off by the colorful, glossy fabrication, others are rubbing their hands in anticipation.

Currently, official release details remain a mystery, so we'll just have to wait until pairs reach retail to judge the hype.

