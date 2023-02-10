Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Return of the Air Moc Featuring UNDERCOVER

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This article was published on February 7 and updated on February 10

Is the Nike Air Moc entering its renaissance era? It sure looks like it. The Oregon-based sportswear brand has quite a few Air Moc drops in the pipeline for 2023 — plus some collaborations.

In prepping the Moc for its big return, the Swoosh tapped UNDERCOVER to give the lace-free shoe a proper welcome back.

Following an AF1 linkup, UNDERCOVER and Nike reconnect for the Moc Flow, which arrives in a brown digital camouflage print (or a pixelated cow print, depending on how you look at it).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like its Clarks collab, Jun Takahashi's brand brings its signature Chaos and Balance mantra to the Moc Flow, as displayed in a striking red Supreme-esque graphic.

The traditional toggle detail, as seen on the OG Air Mocs, gets incorporated on the heel, while dual branding strikes elsewhere on this collaborative shoe.

As teased in the brand's Autumn/Winter 2022 rollout, the UNDERCOVER x Nike Moc Flow will also drop in a Light Bone color scheme, joining the printed rendition during the February 15 release on Nike SNKRS.

First launched in the 90s as part of Nike's All Conditions Gear collection, the Air Moc has since evolved into other iterations like the Moc 3.5 and Air Moc Tech Fleece.

After reviving the Mowabb and Footscape (with some help from sacai), Nike looks back to the OG Moc as the next classic due for a return.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There are already some ACG Moc drops loaded on release calendars at retailers like Foot District and atmos Tokyo (with more to come through the year). So, it's safe to say the Air Moc agenda is in full swing.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
ROAAndreas Strap Boot Black
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Raf SimonsCylon 21 Black/Blue
$490.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
norda001 M LTD Edition Icicle
$275.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Ultra-Classic Basketball Sneaker Can Shred Now
  • Why Is Nike's Low-Rise Uptempo Sneaker So Good?
  • A Charm-Covered Air Force 1 That Goes Full Miami Vice
  • The Craze-y, Techy, & Cool Return of Nike’s Slip-on Air Max Sneaker
  • For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now