The Return of the Air Moc Featuring UNDERCOVER

This article was published on February 7 and updated on February 10

Is the Nike Air Moc entering its renaissance era? It sure looks like it. The Oregon-based sportswear brand has quite a few Air Moc drops in the pipeline for 2023 — plus some collaborations.

In prepping the Moc for its big return, the Swoosh tapped UNDERCOVER to give the lace-free shoe a proper welcome back.

Following an AF1 linkup, UNDERCOVER and Nike reconnect for the Moc Flow, which arrives in a brown digital camouflage print (or a pixelated cow print, depending on how you look at it).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like its Clarks collab, Jun Takahashi's brand brings its signature Chaos and Balance mantra to the Moc Flow, as displayed in a striking red Supreme-esque graphic.

The traditional toggle detail, as seen on the OG Air Mocs, gets incorporated on the heel, while dual branding strikes elsewhere on this collaborative shoe.

As teased in the brand's Autumn/Winter 2022 rollout, the UNDERCOVER x Nike Moc Flow will also drop in a Light Bone color scheme, joining the printed rendition during the February 15 release on Nike SNKRS.

First launched in the 90s as part of Nike's All Conditions Gear collection, the Air Moc has since evolved into other iterations like the Moc 3.5 and Air Moc Tech Fleece.

After reviving the Mowabb and Footscape (with some help from sacai), Nike looks back to the OG Moc as the next classic due for a return.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There are already some ACG Moc drops loaded on release calendars at retailers like Foot District and atmos Tokyo (with more to come through the year). So, it's safe to say the Air Moc agenda is in full swing.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.