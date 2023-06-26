Sign up to never miss a drop
UNDERCOVER Dives Into Irish Folklore for SS24

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
Paris Fashion Week has hit its finale. As the curtain is drawn on another successful season, packed full of surprises and desire, UNDERCOVER delivers a victory lap, looking to the banshees of Irish folklore to serve an SS24 collection rich in palette, silhouette, and texture.

This season's edition of Paris Fashion Week has been a blessing. Undoubtedly, it's Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut and his million-dollar bag that remains at the forefront of our minds, but a bounty from Givenchy, Rick Owens, and an indulgent amount of street style made for a well-balanced plate of Parisian goodness.

UNDERCOVER, despite having built strong foundations in the PFW circuit over the years, isn't the first brand that comes to mind when considering the events and spectacles that unfold over the week.

That's not to say it's unworthy, far from it, but it's in the street that UNDERCOVER's rule is best felt; SS24, though, makes the scale of its talents, aesthetic beauty, and technical finesse apparent.

Pulling inspiration from the wailing banshees of folklore, in all of their nightmarish glory, the collection is enriched in a palette of black, yellow, gold, green, grey, white, and brown, with small touches of red and pink, painting a grand landscape that's easily digested.

The looks presented in the collection almost feel as if they've been ripped from the pages of folklore retellings, with great consideration paid to silhouette, while pattern work offers a traditional edge that keeps its heels dug deep into statement-making.

Some of the collection's greatest achievements certainly reside in suiting, where UNDERCOVER demonstrates effortless contemporary style.

While UNDERCOVER's efforts for SS24 are certainly a far cry from the streetwear-heavy collaborative pieces you may be most familiar with, it sets a standard that's hard to beat.

