Union’s Nike Cortez Sneakers Are a Love Letter From One LA Icon to Another

Brand: Union LA x Nike

Model: Un-Cortez

Release Date: June 21

Buy: Union's physical and online store

Editor’s Notes: It feels like it's been months now since we've seen teasers of the Union LA x Nike Cortez shoes steadily floating about the sneaker 'net. Well, now the wait is finally over as the collaborative sneakers arrive just in time for Summer '22.

Though sacai also has an impressive Cortez sneaker in the works, Union's Cortez hits differently as it manifests as a love letter from one LA legend to another.

Since the Nike Cortez sneaker celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, Union honors the LA icon — the Cortez, that is — by reworking the model with modern updates while capturing the diverse spirit of the City of Angels.

Out the gate, these obviously aren't the classic leather Cortez's you grew up wearing. No, they've received dose of the Union treatment.

Like Union's past sneaker collabs, the Un-Cortez utilizes the brand's signature color and texture juxtaposition, materializing as a clever nod to LA's abundant cultural essence.

Up top, a material clash ensues as paneled suede overlays rest over a striped knit foundation.

Meanwhile, Nike's sustainable efforts come into play down below on the sneaker's midsole and outsole, comprised of Nike's Crater Foam and Grind materials, respectively.

Interestingly, the tentative "Grain" colorway follows in the footsteps of Union's Jordan 2 "Rattan" and Jordan 4 "Guava Ice," incorporating the brand's signature color palette of tan, icy blue, and tropical red.

As a Cortez fan who still has the COMME DES GARÇONS platform sneakers on her wishlist, I'm more than content with Union's spin on Nike's west coast staple.

While I'm already a fan of Union's sneakers, I can appreciate the Un-Cortez. It's fresh but still has the feels of the timeless Cortez model that I've grown to love.

Undoubtedly, like Union LA's previous Nike and Jordan sneakers, I suspect the Un-Cortez will be a tough W even for Cortez lovers like myself.

