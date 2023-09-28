Can You Perfect the Fleece? UNIQLO & White Mountaineering Think So

White Mountaineering and UNIQLO's collaboration is back for Fall/Winter 2023 and it's at least as good as the last round. This go-round is a little more concise than the stuff that dropped for Fall/Winter 2021 but it hits the appropriate notes.

That is, White Mountaineering is again remixing UNIQLO's signature deep pile fleece jacket, yielding what might be the affordable fleece of the season. Oh, and there's a pretty nifty down jacket, too.

In fact, White Mountaineering's down jacket is arguably even cooler than the fleece but UNIQLO's collaborative fleeces have a habit of becoming must-haves. Figures that the ultimate cold weather layering piece + the most stylish fast-fashion company = extremely hyped fleece jackets. Remember the buzz around Engineered Garments and JW Anderson's UNIQLO fleeces?

1 / 2 UNIQLO

As part of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection that hits UNIQLO's site and stores in mid-October, White Mountaineering and UNIQLO have devised a two-piece capsule capable of conquering winter, each available for under $80. Who said size matters?

White Mountaineering's fleece is the hero piece here, encompassing four iterations of tonal black, green, and ivory zip jackets in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.

1 / 4 UNIQLO

As is typical for White Mountaineering, the fleeces are laden with all kinda subtle detailing: the three-dimensional pattern follows the body's anatomy for ease of movement, elastic cords at the hem allow for easy fastening, and the cuffs are specially designed to be rolled-up as one sees fit.

Oh, and there's a hood for maximum insulation.

The White Mountaineering x UNIQLO down jacket is similarly thoughtful, specially padded to avoid visible bulk, constructed to fight static, and treated with a water-repelling finish. Plus, both garments are made out of recycled inorganic materials (polyester for the fleece and nylon for the down jacket).

1 / 3 UNIQLO

That's a lot of detail for two super simple staple pieces but it's hardly atypical for UNIQLO. Everything the company does, from its Lemaire-designed UNIQLO U collection to the new Clare Waight Keller partnership, is laden with intent.

That's why UNIQLO ain't your average mass-market retailer.