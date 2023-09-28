Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Can You Perfect the Fleece? UNIQLO & White Mountaineering Think So

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

White Mountaineering and UNIQLO's collaboration is back for Fall/Winter 2023 and it's at least as good as the last round. This go-round is a little more concise than the stuff that dropped for Fall/Winter 2021 but it hits the appropriate notes.

That is, White Mountaineering is again remixing UNIQLO's signature deep pile fleece jacket, yielding what might be the affordable fleece of the season. Oh, and there's a pretty nifty down jacket, too.

In fact, White Mountaineering's down jacket is arguably even cooler than the fleece but UNIQLO's collaborative fleeces have a habit of becoming must-haves. Figures that the ultimate cold weather layering piece + the most stylish fast-fashion company = extremely hyped fleece jackets. Remember the buzz around Engineered Garments and JW Anderson's UNIQLO fleeces?

1 / 2
UNIQLO

As part of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection that hits UNIQLO's site and stores in mid-October, White Mountaineering and UNIQLO have devised a two-piece capsule capable of conquering winter, each available for under $80. Who said size matters?

White Mountaineering's fleece is the hero piece here, encompassing four iterations of tonal black, green, and ivory zip jackets in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.

1 / 4
UNIQLO

As is typical for White Mountaineering, the fleeces are laden with all kinda subtle detailing: the three-dimensional pattern follows the body's anatomy for ease of movement, elastic cords at the hem allow for easy fastening, and the cuffs are specially designed to be rolled-up as one sees fit.

Oh, and there's a hood for maximum insulation.

The White Mountaineering x UNIQLO down jacket is similarly thoughtful, specially padded to avoid visible bulk, constructed to fight static, and treated with a water-repelling finish. Plus, both garments are made out of recycled inorganic materials (polyester for the fleece and nylon for the down jacket).

1 / 3
UNIQLO

That's a lot of detail for two super simple staple pieces but it's hardly atypical for UNIQLO. Everything the company does, from its Lemaire-designed UNIQLO U collection to the new Clare Waight Keller partnership, is laden with intent.

That's why UNIQLO ain't your average mass-market retailer.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Punk Penis Keyring
J.W. Anderson
$260
Image on Highsnobiety
Sling Backpack
Acne Studios
$350
Image on Highsnobiety
Alberta Cap
Carhartt WIP
$90
We Recommend
  • best puffer jackets
    15 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Fall With
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shop Our Favorite Off-White™ Sneakers of the Season
    • Sneakers
  • japanese clothing brands
    37 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These White Sneakers Will Add Versatility To Your Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Driven by Desire—Ferrari Unveils Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Carhartt WIP & New Balance's 990v6 sneaker collab in beige suede and grey mesh
    Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 Is a Workwear Walking Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Photographer
    Enter Blitz Club With Stone Island And Highsnobiety
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • UNIQLO & White Mountaineering's Fall/Winter 2023 fleece & down jacket collaboration
    Can You Perfect the Fleece? UNIQLO & White Mountaineering Think So
    • Style
  • Taylor Swift seen at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football game wearing New Balance 550 sneakers
    Taylor Swift Wore the Taylor Swift of Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • carhartt wip denim jeans jackets
    Carhartt WIP's In a Denim Wonderland
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023