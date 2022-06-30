These New Balances are Certainly Up There

Brand: Up There x New Balance

Model: 2002R "Backyard Legends"

Release Date: July 16

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Up There

Editor's Notes: Another week, another banger straight out of the doors of New Balance. I think it's fair to say that we're far beyond the point of surprise when it comes to NB's output frequency; and, frankly, how exceedingly good almost every release has been over the past 12 months.

Perhaps it's even fair to say that it has successfully nudged competition out of the way. I'm talking your Nikes, adidas, and YEEZYs – sure, there's still plenty of hype and desire surrounding these household names, but the level of praise leveled New Balance's way is second to none.

This acclaim is two-fold. On one hand, you've got the incredible work of Teddy Santis at the helm of the brand, propelling Made in USA sneakers and apparel to superstar status, and on the other, is the brand's bread and butter – collaborations.

Collaborations are undoubtedly a huge part of what makes New Balance so loved (aside from its unshakeable quality, of course). When you can boast an alumnus that includes JJJJound, Aime Leon Dore, Stray Rats, WTAPS, and the rest, you're going to sell out fast and resell hard.

Tapping into regional collaborations will always beckon keen eyes – locals get something to be proud of, and the rest of us clammer to somehow get our paws on a pair. Such is the deal with New Balance's upcoming collaboration with Melbourne, Australia's Up There store.

Built on a love of sportswear and a celebration of that laid-back Aussie style, Up There, has worked on an exclusive pair of 2002Rs that have been dubbed "Backyard Legends."

The flagship silhouette comes decked out in suede that has been rendered in two rich shades of green and a beautifully contrasting purple hue, all of which are married together on a base of white mesh. Laces that look like crinkle chips (IYKYK) finish off the pair, while a custom box oozes vintage tennis vibes.

