Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

These New Balances are Certainly Up There

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Brand: Up There x New Balance

Model: 2002R "Backyard Legends"

Release Date: July 16

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Up There

Editor's Notes: Another week, another banger straight out of the doors of New Balance. I think it's fair to say that we're far beyond the point of surprise when it comes to NB's output frequency; and, frankly, how exceedingly good almost every release has been over the past 12 months.

Perhaps it's even fair to say that it has successfully nudged competition out of the way. I'm talking your Nikes, adidas, and YEEZYs – sure, there's still plenty of hype and desire surrounding these household names, but the level of praise leveled New Balance's way is second to none.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This acclaim is two-fold. On one hand, you've got the incredible work of Teddy Santis at the helm of the brand, propelling Made in USA sneakers and apparel to superstar status, and on the other, is the brand's bread and butter – collaborations.

Collaborations are undoubtedly a huge part of what makes New Balance so loved (aside from its unshakeable quality, of course). When you can boast an alumnus that includes JJJJound, Aime Leon Dore, Stray Rats, WTAPS, and the rest, you're going to sell out fast and resell hard.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Tapping into regional collaborations will always beckon keen eyes – locals get something to be proud of, and the rest of us clammer to somehow get our paws on a pair. Such is the deal with New Balance's upcoming collaboration with Melbourne, Australia's Up There store.

Built on a love of sportswear and a celebration of that laid-back Aussie style, Up There, has worked on an exclusive pair of 2002Rs that have been dubbed "Backyard Legends."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The flagship silhouette comes decked out in suede that has been rendered in two rich shades of green and a beautifully contrasting purple hue, all of which are married together on a base of white mesh. Laces that look like crinkle chips (IYKYK) finish off the pair, while a custom box oozes vintage tennis vibes.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
HighsnobietyCrepe Nylon Elastic Pants Rose Gold
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSupernova Cushion 7 Chalky Brown/White Tint/Sesame
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bstroy x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Flower T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • In Its Fashion Era, New Balance's Barely-There Shoes Have Never Looked Better
  • These Aren’t Just Black New Balances, They’re Luxurious Leather Classics
  • JJJJound's Waterproof New Balance Dad Shoes Enter Stealth Mode
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now