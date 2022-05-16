Vague Watch Co. Is Making Vintage Rolex Aesthetics Actually Affordable

Brand: Vague Watch Co.

Release Date: Available now

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: Luxury vintage watches remain one of the all-time ultimate grails — so much so that some can resell for millions of dollars. As we wrote previously, the market is out of control, which is good for those already in possession of a luxury watch, but less so for those into the vintage engineering and aesthetics of classic watches who don't happen to have a couple of hundred thousand hanging around.

Enter Vague Watch Co. The Japanese company has been in the watch game for 30 years, beginning as an antique watch dealer. Over the last two decades, Vague Watch Co. has pivoted to releasing its own watches that combine the affordability of new watches with the technical details and design prowess of iconic vintage designs.

For its latest drop on Highsnobiety, we're releasing two of our favorite Vague Watch Co. designs: The Every-one and the Vabble. The former draws aesthetic cues from the legendary Rolex Submariner and arrives in three colorways, each with its own distinctive vintage feature.

If you're looking to add a new watch to your collection, or even a gift for your dad then the Every-one is the watch for you. With self-winding movement and water-resistant up to 50 meters, the Every-one comes in at 34mm, a perfect size for all genders that can appreciate a refined oyster style case.

If you're even slightly familiar with vintage watches, Vague's Vabble watch probably caught your eye. It's a throwback to the highly elusive Rolex Air King 14000, or the "Domino Watch." The original watch was part of the Dominos "Rolex Challenge " — a watch awarded to franchise owners who hit $20,000 sales four weeks in a row. The watch is considered to be a white whale among collectors. Here Vague Watch Co. gives us a playful rendition of the watch, complete with a polished stainless steel case and bracelet, as well as a modern take on that notorious Dominos-branded dial.

The Rolex 5513 is one of the most sought-after submariners in the world. This vintage watch debuted in 1953, making it one of the world's earliest dive watches. Even if you find a collector willing to part with the watch, it will set you back anywhere from $16,000 to $20,000, depending on its condition. Vague calls back to this highly sought-after watch, equipping it with a weathered leather strap for a more rugged but dressier look.

The Submariner Grey Fade also pulls from 5513's history without that eye-watering price. It is designed to look aged by the sun, with a faded grey bezel, matching case, and stainless steel bracelet — a common characteristic of the original decades-old watch. Like the rest of Vague's offerings, the watch is powered by a Japanese movement.

Vague Watch Co. BLK SUB I $275 Buy at Highsnobiety

Finally, the Vague Watch BLK SUB 1 is a possible reference to the 1957 Rolex Milsub — a watch that appeared on the wrist of Sean Connery's James Bond. It has all the essential features of a submariner, like 100-meter water resistance, but is topped off with a military khaki strap.

In its simplest form, a GMT watch allows the wearer to track any time zone no matter where they are in the world. The GMT Brown pays homage to Rolex's legendary 1950s brown and gold "Root Beer" watch — a GMT watch that is consistently on the top of collectors' wishlist. We love Vague's warm caramel two-tone rotating bezel domed crystal, and 40mm stainless steel case. Coming with both Nato nylon and leather straps, it's a statement piece that can be confidently worn every day.

