Vanity Fair's Oscars 2022 After Party Was Quite Euphoric

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

The 2022 Academy Awards packed some unexpected punches and head-turning style moments — best 'fits and best worst 'fits included, but let's be honest: the afterparties were where all the magic happened (well, the Euphoria magic, that is).

The Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 after-party was euphoric, to say the least, bringing out nearly the entire Euphoria gang — save its most stylish character Maddie, played by Alexa Demie.

Outfitted in designer party looks, Zendaya, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, and Colman Domingo all graced the red carpet of the Vanity Fair post-Oscars function.

With a majority of the Euphoria cast under one roof, linkups, flick-ups, and hugs were inevitable for their reunion.

Hunter Schafer hugged Zendaya like we all would, while Fike leaned in for the photo op awkwardly.

Then, thanks to Vanity Fair, there was some much-needed Rue and Fez content captured (who's going to tell her about the season two finale police raid?).

How could I forget Elordi, Domingo, and Cloud being all smiles while chucking up the deuces together? A moment I didn't know I deserved until now.

Fashion always has a way of bringing the Euphoria cast together offset, as the industry can't help its intense admiration for the hit HBO show's characters.

During Fall/Winter 2022 fashion month, Euphoria's cast ultimately took over the global fashion weeks, occupying front rows and even the runways for brands like Bottega Veneta, Valentino, and Prada.

Since Euphoria's second season finale aired in February, the cast's fashion presence keeps fans like me afloat while we await the third season.

Though the fashion moments are enjoyable to witness, I will need my weekly dose of teen drama sooner than later.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
