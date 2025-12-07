Vans Ruggedized a Classic. Now, It's a Top-Notch Vibram Skate Sneaker

The ruggedization of Vans' most classic skate shoes continues with these new sumptuous Authentic sneakers.

The new Authentic 44 Siped Vibram is as clean as it is tough, offering premium suede uppers paired with thick reddish-pink Vibram soles.

The skateboarding label basically replaced the signature waffle soles with this wavy-patterned, siped Vibram, which is just as durable as standard Vibram but offers better grip on wet surfaces.

Call the boys up and tell them the post-rain session is very much on.

The new Siped Vibram Authentics come in three satisfying colorways, including "Potting Soil Brown," "Incense," and "Black," all of which look pretty good with the contrasting sole unit.

Priced at $105, Vans OTW's Authentic 44 Siped Vibram sneakers are available in all color options on the brand's website.

The Vibram Vans are indeed another top-notch skate shoe straight from the OTW line, known for its more high-end designs like $750 pearlized sneakers and nearly indestructible Dyneema Authentics.

OTW just doesn't let up.

