Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans Ruggedized a Classic. Now, It's a Top-Notch Vibram Skate Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The ruggedization of Vans' most classic skate shoes continues with these new sumptuous Authentic sneakers.

The new Authentic 44 Siped Vibram is as clean as it is tough, offering premium suede uppers paired with thick reddish-pink Vibram soles.

Shop Vans

The skateboarding label basically replaced the signature waffle soles with this wavy-patterned, siped Vibram, which is just as durable as standard Vibram but offers better grip on wet surfaces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Call the boys up and tell them the post-rain session is very much on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The new Siped Vibram Authentics come in three satisfying colorways, including "Potting Soil Brown," "Incense," and "Black," all of which look pretty good with the contrasting sole unit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Priced at $105, Vans OTW's Authentic 44 Siped Vibram sneakers are available in all color options on the brand's website.

The Vibram Vans are indeed another top-notch skate shoe straight from the OTW line, known for its more high-end designs like $750 pearlized sneakers and nearly indestructible Dyneema Authentics.

OTW just doesn't let up.

Shop Vans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Hand-Beaded $750 Vans Are Pearl-fect
  • Vans Rebuilds Its OG Skate Shoe Into a Top-Tier Ballerina Flat
  • Sometimes, Great Skate Shoes Are Ripped-Up Skate Shoes
  • Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Charmed-up Baddie
What To Read Next
  • Vans Ruggedized a Classic. Now, It's a Top-Notch Vibram Skate Sneaker
  • adidas’ Samba-Coded Sneaker Looks Good in “Bottega” Weave
  • These Hand-Beaded $750 Vans Are Pearl-fect
  • Nike’s Blacked-Out Leather Air Maxes Are Criminally Clean
  • This Watch Comes With Rules. You Should Break Them.
  • Nike Rebuilt Its Pegasus Shoe for Mud, Rain, Winter & Everything Else
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now