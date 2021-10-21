VEJA Goes Vibram To Launch the Dekkan

Brand: VEJA x Vibram

Model: Dekkan

Release Date: Available now

Price: £130 (approx. $179)

Buy: Online at VEJA

Editor's Notes: When it comes to the combination of performance and sustainable design, few do it quite like VEJA. Since its debut, the brand has taken significant steps in changing the way sneakers are created, opting for responsible, recycled, and natural materials such as plant-based oils and plastic bottles.

Sustainability isn't the brand's only draw, as it has kept a keen focus on contemporary style through collaborations. Most notably, the French brand has worked on three releases alongside Rick Owens, creating styles to rival some of the industry's most popular silhouettes, such as the adidas Ultraboost.

Its latest collaborative efforts take inspiration from the great outdoors and exploration, combining VEJA’s ecological materials with the unparalleled performance know-how of Vibram.

The new sneaker, named the Dekkan, boasts some pretty impressive eco-technical and performance-driven details. For the specially designed collaborative Vibram sole, 70% sugar cane and 30% Amazonian rubber, with 5% rice waste, create the midsole and outsole, respectively.

Recycled polyester has been utilized on the lining and laces, as well as technical Alveomesh upper, which offers all of the lightness and breathability you'd expect from a outdoor shoe. A combination of recycled and natural materials also creates the insole.

Of course, the aesthetic is also important when picking a new sneaker to throw into your rotation, and the Dekkan delivers on a classic shape with a mixed fabrication and paneling that is easily worked into alternate colorways – of which there are four.

