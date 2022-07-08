Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Vetements' SS23 Tees Are a Total Friday Mood

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

As the old adage goes, a good graphic tee is worth a thousand words. Judging from the tagline-bearing tops at Vetements' Spring/Summer 2023 show, it seems Guram Gvasalia kept this aphorism at top of mind while designing the collection.

The indisputable highlight of the range is an oversized, long-sleeved tee that reads: "I'm not doing shit today" in a nondescript serif font, a design that beautifully encapsulates everyone's mood come Friday.

Another banger of a shirt declares, "STOP BEING RICH," spoofing a viral image of Paris Hilton in a tank top that says "STOP BEING POOR." (Which, by the way, was photoshopped. It actually said "STOP BEING DESPERATE.")

Other succinct separates include a shredded "Jesus Loves Me" hoodie and a sweatsuit branded with the slogan "Made on Earth."

The neon suiting and the deconstructed outwear (namely, an update on Vetements' famous bomber jacket) were great, to be clear, but it's pretty hard to make a louder statement than a shirt that clearly states its cause.

Shop our favorite product

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Vetements' SS23 Tees Are a Total Friday Mood

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Addison Rae & adidas Battle Bikini Backlash of Biblical Scale

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fore! KITH's Golf Sambas Incoming

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Blue Bottle Coffee's New Balance Collab Is Strangely Flavorless

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Socks Were Too Much: Kanye's Just Walking Around Barefoot Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme, NOAH, UNDERCOVER: Korea's Sudden Streetwear Boom

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023