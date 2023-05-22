Sign up to never miss a drop
Vin Diesel Is Lit

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Vin Diesel may very well be Dominic Toretto IRL — well, minus the physics-defying stunts.

I'm more talking about Toretto's highly-memed "anything for family" mantra, as the actor often shows up in support of his Fast crew off-screen. Fans might remember the touching moment when Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter (Diesel's goddaughter) down the aisle at her wedding in 2021.

Again, in the words of Dom Toretto, "Anything for family." Warning: lots of "family" ahead.

Over the weekend as Fast X hit the box office out of the park, Diesel attended Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project block party with his model girlfriend Paloma Jimenez, whom he's dated since 2007. Other Fast stars — Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang — were also in the building.

In the name of family, Diesel was ablaze while supporting his fellow castmate at her event (not literally, of course). The actor wore a flame-graphic jacket with a black v-neck tee, trousers, boots, and aviator shades.

Nothing groundbreaking or out-of-the-norm for Diesel. Though, I'll admit it's a pleasant change from his DIY slashed denim vests.

It's just kind of a funny nod to the lengths his character goes through for — you guessed it — his family (catching cars, jumping across freeways, etc.).

There's even a moment in the eighth film, the Fate of the Furious, where Dom drives a literal flame-engulfed car while trying to win Letty back. Once again, anything for family.

A few days back, Diesel also supported Ludacris — another OG Fast & Furious face — during the musician's Hollywood Walk of Fame star honor.

Fast X just recently hit theaters as what was originally meant to be the series' final installment. However, an eleventh film is reportedly already in development.

Regardless of how ridiculous the stunts have gotten over the years, there's no stopping the power of family and keeping the franchise alive.

