Goodbye Summer, Hello WOOD WOOD Pre-Fall 2022

WOOD WOOD sets its sights on the next seasonal transition with the launch of its concise Pre-Fall 2022 collection.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. The old adage certainly holds its weight, perhaps at its weightiest when used to describe the art of dress. Preparation for whatever the weather might throw at you is the core function of dressing (alongside comfort), and the essence of everything Gorpcore.

Seasonal readiness is most often reserved for discussions surrounding Fall/Winter due to the promise of windy and wet conditions – conditions which are typically unpredictable, especially for us Brits.

When the sun decides to rear its head, it's just as important to make sure your wardrobe is acclimatized. WOOD WOOD's Pre-Fall 2022 collection is precisely that, a readiness for the changing conditions of summer and for when summer slowly bleeds into fall.

Essentially, Pre-Fall collections are the sweet snack that follows the main meal of Spring/Summer. They tend to come complete with additional lightweight pieces that will maintain your comfort throughout the warmer months and offer some slightly heavier pieces to ease the transition into the milder months ahead.

WOOD WOOD's latest offering nails it, putting particular focus on a series of shirting options that are afforded in both long and short-sleeve options in its perfected silhouette. While these make up a majority of the line-up, short-sleeve graphic t-shirts also appear in several variations, building full looks alongside new denim jeans and shorts options.

The seasonally favored hoodie and shorts combo is catered for, with hoodies and sweatshirts providing some lightweight warmth for those mild summer evenings. If you're still feeling the chill, denim jackets offer up that extra layer.

Don't take my word for it – head over to WOOD WOOD to shop the full Pre-Fall 2022 collection now.