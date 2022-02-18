Wood Wood Heads On a Jerkcurb-led Otherworldly Adventure for SS22

Everyone deserves to turn 20 in style, and WOOD WOOD's birthday celebrations are kicking off intergalactic with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Turning 20 is kind of a big deal – it's your first year out of your teens, if you're in the States, you're one step closer to the legal drinking age, and if you're WOOD WOOD, it means you've been in the game for two decades. An event worthy of nonstop celebrations, no doubt.

The release of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection marks the first of many upcoming projects and events (including the opening of the new Life concept in London) to mark the momentous occasion at WOOD WOOD, and as is tradition for a round birthday, it's going big.

To capture the grandiose, galactic mysticism of space, the brand looked to British artist and musician, Jerkcurb; to create a series of conceptual artworks exploring the unknown. His work, characterized by bold, cartoonish, otherwordly creatures, takes inspiration from the obscurity of folk art and gives WW's SS22 collection a fresh breath of life.

While the collection's core doesn't disappoint, failing to falter from the brand's winning formula, the pieces featuring Jerkcurb's work are demanding of attention.

In particular, jacquard knitwear pieces – including two jumpers and a cardigan – feel more like exhibitions than apparel.

Beyond these graphic-heavy pieces, additional knitwear styles could easily slide onto the greens and recreational spaces of a golf resort, with long-sleeved merino wool knitted polo shirts and diamond-patterned cardigans and jumpers, feeling particularly Caddy Shack.

Amongst a healthy selection of organic cotton tees, hoodies, and sweats, classic workwear staples like the Bosco jacket and wide-leg Will trousers return with updated utilitarian details. For denim lovers, rigid denim in straight and slim cuts come in four washes – "Rinse," "Heavy wash," "Olive," and "light sand."

The party's already started – WOOD WOOD's Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available to shop in-stores and online now.