Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Woolrich Outdoor Goes Fishing For Spring/Summer 2022

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Woolrich
1 / 10

Woolrich Outdoor casts out a line, kicking back and crafting "10-mile style" for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Can you feel that? The clouds retreat from bright blue skies, early morning sunsets, the beckon of beer gardens. It's officially spring, and I couldn't be happier.

If I could hazard a guess, Woolrich Outdoor is feeling the same – evidenced by the launch of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As previously mentioned, the apparel ensemble is described by the brand as "10-mile style," which is far from as ambiguous as it first sounds.

Essentially, it's a combination of functionality and comfort tailored to have you prepared for everything from hiking to biking and fishing – or, if you'd prefer, just enjoying the elements.

Knocking about on the trails or casting out a line isn't a shirt and jeans motive, and Woolrich Outdoors knows it. The multi-functional apparel lineup has been built on layers, with inner and outer layers working in tandem to suit a multitude of activities.

Inner layers have been crafted using a mixed fabrication of wool, linen, cotton, and high-performance technical fibers, setting a lightweight, comfortable foundation on which the collection sits.

Of course, as is standard with any Woolrich delivery, outerwear is the main draw, and Outdoor has several options for SS22.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First up is the Freedom Parka, offering a traditional Mountain Parka silhouette, seam-sealed water resistance, color-blocked in black and green. Alternatively, the Fisherman Parka is pulled straight out of the archive, complete with a stowaway emergency hood, friction-resistance PERTEX shell, and packable tote.

There's plenty to dive into, so head over to Woolrich to shop the latest from Outdoor SS22.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now