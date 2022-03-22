Woolrich Outdoor Goes Fishing For Spring/Summer 2022

Woolrich Outdoor casts out a line, kicking back and crafting "10-mile style" for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Can you feel that? The clouds retreat from bright blue skies, early morning sunsets, the beckon of beer gardens. It's officially spring, and I couldn't be happier.

If I could hazard a guess, Woolrich Outdoor is feeling the same – evidenced by the launch of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

As previously mentioned, the apparel ensemble is described by the brand as "10-mile style," which is far from as ambiguous as it first sounds.

Essentially, it's a combination of functionality and comfort tailored to have you prepared for everything from hiking to biking and fishing – or, if you'd prefer, just enjoying the elements.

Knocking about on the trails or casting out a line isn't a shirt and jeans motive, and Woolrich Outdoors knows it. The multi-functional apparel lineup has been built on layers, with inner and outer layers working in tandem to suit a multitude of activities.

Inner layers have been crafted using a mixed fabrication of wool, linen, cotton, and high-performance technical fibers, setting a lightweight, comfortable foundation on which the collection sits.

Woolrich

Of course, as is standard with any Woolrich delivery, outerwear is the main draw, and Outdoor has several options for SS22.

First up is the Freedom Parka, offering a traditional Mountain Parka silhouette, seam-sealed water resistance, color-blocked in black and green. Alternatively, the Fisherman Parka is pulled straight out of the archive, complete with a stowaway emergency hood, friction-resistance PERTEX shell, and packable tote.

There's plenty to dive into, so head over to Woolrich to shop the latest from Outdoor SS22.