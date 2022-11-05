Bones & All-Weather: WTAPS & Vans Meet Again

WTAPS and Vans Vault end 2022 on a good note — more like two good notes — as the duo delivers their latest collaboration in two drops.

For their 15th linkup together (whew), WTAPS and Vans issue one collection in the form of two deliveries, and thus two vibes. The first drop expands on WTAPS' influences with military-infused Vans models and the brand's famed bones print. Meanwhile, the second offering eases us into winter with snow-focused silhouettes, as imagined through WTAPS' utilitarian lens.

The two may not be channeling peak skate boi energy this go-around. But with Vans around, there're plenty of skate-focused footwear up for the taking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

WTAPS and Vans' first drop includes an OG Chukka LX, OG Era LX, OG Old Skool LX, and Half Cab, all equipped with WTAPS logo tags stitched on the sueded uppers.

Vans 1 / 8

WTAPS' signature specification motif, as stamped on Old Skool and Half Cab, nod to the WTAPS' military uniform inspirations (no GPS coordinates this go-around, though). At the same time, the footwear's coyote color takes cues from the tactical gear's earthy color palette.

And finally, there's the WTAPS bones, which materializes as a print on the Chukka and Era, to top it all off.

Vans 1 / 2

Landing on November 19 at WTAPS' website, WTAPS and Vans' second drop focuses more on hitting the slopes, with a collaborative Hi-Country and Hell-Bound LX snowboard boot naturally leading the way.

The WTAPS x Vans totes a few noteworthy technologies like The North Face's Flashdry for quick drying and V3's Superenduro and UltraCush materials for comfort and all-around support. In the end, the WTAPS x Vans snowboard boot passes the vibe check for the streets or the snowy alps (or even on a sunny day just to get a 'fit off).

Vans 1 / 11

A collaborative Standard MTE snow boot and Coast CC NS LX joins the mix alongside all-weather apparel like a jacket, pants, hoodies, and handbags, once again playing on WTAPS' design codes with neutral tones and functional trims.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Good things indeed come in twos, especially when it hails from the hands of WTAPS and Vans Vault. The first part of this good thing — that's the WTAPS x Vans collab, by the way — arrives on November 5 at WTAPS and Vans' websites, as well as select Vans retailers worldwide

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.