It's Official, Nicole Kidman Is a Glenn Martens Girl

Get in, loser. We're stanning Nicole Kidman. Yes, I just tweaked the famous Means Girls quote, but it's worth it for Kidman's latest fashion flex.

On the night of August 22, Nicole Kidman blessed our feeds with her latest cover shoot, delivering another round of iconic looks to add to the vault.

Kidman — hair styled into a Hime cut and mouth dissociatively agape – got in her model bag while wearing a Y/Project Fall/Winter 2022 dress and slouchy thigh-high boots, styled by Robbie Spencer.

In another frame, a super-ripped Kidman oozed of Y2K realness, courtesy of her Diesel FW22 ensemble. Then, there's the moment when she served up NSFW body action in Y/Project's trompe l'oeil dress.

In short, Kidman left me and much of the fashion community "gagged," internet slang for being so captivated by something or someone that it leaves one utterly speechless.

Earlier this February, Kidman nearly broke the internet when she wore *that* Miu Miu viral skirt, which has spawned endless knock-offs across the fast fashion universe.

Then came Kidman's stunning Oscar moment. Her blue Giorgio Armani gown and bold red lippie earned her a deserving spot on our best-dressed list.

Oh! How could I forget her side mission as a couture model for Balenciaga?

During the house's couture presentation in July, Kidman walked in what looked like an aluminum foil dress alongside Kim Kardashian, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, and Naomi Campbell.

Not to mention, Kidman and her hubby Keith Urban packed in buzzworthy PDA outside the show, fully dressed in Balenci looks that weren't too shabby, I must say.

Now, look at Kidman, thriving stylishly in nothing but tasteful looks by Glenn Martens, creative director of Diesel and Y/Project.

After all, Martens is for it girls of the entertainment industry. Rihanna can attest.

Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Diesel, and Glenn Martens? Kidman is undoubtedly having a moment in fashion, having hit the industry's quadfecta all in the same year.

But 2022 isn't over yet. So, Kidman still has time to exercise her rising fashion girl rights with the year's final fashion boss: Loewe's balloon-boob dress.