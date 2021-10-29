If You Missed Out, Bag a Pair of Yeezy Foam RNNR Vermillion Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Remember those Red October Nike Yeezys that you couldn’t get in 2014? Well, it’s time for Red October part 2 (with a twist). The tonal red colorway won’t be hitting any sneakers this October, but it will fill out the unique Yeezy Foam RNNR under the guise of the Yeezy Foam RNNR Vermillion which is set to drop on October 29. As always, you can grab your pair early at StockX.

Whether it’s multiple listening parties and no album drop, living in a stadium, or walking the streets of Berlin in a terrifying mask, Kanye knows how to work outside of the box. His Yeezy Foam RNNR comes as physical proof of this mindset. Made from algae, the skeletal slip-on is certainly like nothing else on the market.

Having been finished in neutral tonal hues as well as spiraling two-tones, the Yeezy Foam RNNR Vermillion is the first time we’ve seen the silhouette kitted out in something bolder. The vivid red colorway echoes the wildly hyped Yeezy Red Octobers of 2014 and gives even more reason for your Foam RNNRs to turn heads.

How much does the Yeezy Foam RNNR Vermillion cost?

Retailing for just $80, the Yeezy Foam RNNR comes with a big price premium at resale. StockX market data offers up the best look at where the market lies for the Yeezy Foam RNNR Vermillion. A 12-month trade range between $120 and $600 settles at an average sale price of $354 which is a price premium of 221 percent.

